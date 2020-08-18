Confused about what Racine County high schools are doing for sports? Some of the coaches are too

“It’s a complete chaos, as far as I’m concerned. What bothers me is that it just seems like everybody is pushing it off on somebody else. The WIAA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association) said, ‘We’re giving the districts these choices.’ It’s like they’re passing the buck down to somebody else.

“Nobody wants to take the responsibility of making a call where everybody’s on the same page.”

For coaches of the Racine high schools with sports programs, the bottom line is this: A great deal of work must be done before competition even resumes.

Horlick boys cross country and track coach Josh Slamka has his concerns.

“I’ve lost contact with some of my kids,” he said. “If cross country was happening right now, I don’t even know who would be showing up. I think the numbers would be really down right now.”

Fletcher is pleased the season is being pushed back for this reason: It will take time to get his program started again.

“We haven’t been able to be in the weight room since March,” Fletcher said. “On March 12, I said goodbye to the kids after our weight-training session and we have not been able to meet with the kids since then.