It appears likely Nobal Days will still be playing college basketball for Tulane, but his family wants to make sure there are no lingering questions.
That’s why the Park High School senior and his father, Al, plan to return to the New Orleans university during spring break to meet with new coach Ron Hunter. The 54-year-old Hunter was hired March 24, eight days after Mike Dunleavy was fired following a 4-27 season.
Dunleavy, whose head coaching stops included the Bucks and Lakers, signed Days to a national letter of intent last November. He compiled a 24-67 record in three seasons at Tulane.
“We are getting ready to plan a second official visit,” Al Days said. “I know in the NCAA rule book, if a coaching change happens, the recruit is able to make another official visit to meet the new coach and the coaching staff.
“(Hunter) called and expressed interest in wanting to meet with us. They said they were excited about having Nobal, but with the coaching change, we might want to look at other options. We just want to make sure that everything is good.
“Nobal not only fell in love with the coaching staff, he also fell in love with the school. Nobal is more of an academic kid, so we want to go down there and just make sure that basketball-wise, things are going to be good. Because everything is still the same with the educational environment.”
Hunter, who was an assistant at UW-Milwaukee from 1987-93, has been a head coach at IUPIU (1994-2011) and Georgia State (2011-2019). He had a record of 171-95 record and led the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament three of the last five seasons.
In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after accepting the Tulane job, Hunter said, “This is the kind of job I’ve always taken. The expectations are kind of mid-level, and you try to exceed those expectations. Mark my words, I’ll get it done.”
Tulane last advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 1995.
