RACINE — As someone Andre Locke Jr. barely knew approached him Wednesday night before a Racine Raiders practice at Horlick Field, the quarterback broke out in a toothy grin.

“How are you doing, brother?” Locke asked in a welcoming tone.

That’s Locke for you. As he prepares to start his first game for the Raiders Saturday night in a 7 p.m. Gridiron Developmental Football League matchup against the Capital City Seahawks at Horlick Field, he’s all about building bridges.

As he was being interviewed on this chilly and windy night, Locke even clamped his fingers on the reporter’s notebook to prevent the pages from fluttering.

What is the root of his warm disposition?

“My mother, actually,” said this eldest of six children, who was born in Chicago. “It’s just that if you treat people the way they want to be treated, everything is going to work out. A good deed a day keeps the devil away.”

Locke, who turns 33 June 1, is about to see how things work out in Racine after having played minor league football in Chicago since 2009. If they work out as well as they did last year, when he quarterbacked the Chicago Birdgang to the Mid-States Football League championship, he will be difficult to beat out for the starting job.

Locke completed 115 of 217 passes for 1,880 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions and rushed for 397 yards and a TD on 34 carries.

He was especially instrumental in two victories over the Raiders last season.

Locke completed 14 of 28 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-17 victory at Horlick Field last June 25. In the rematch July 30 in Chicago, he completed just 8 of 21 passes for 106 yards, but two of his completions went for touchdowns in the Birdgangs’ 20-16 victory.

So why did this father of four leave a team that was on top in his hometown last season and commit to making two 140-mile roundtrips a week to play for the Raiders? Start with Wilbert Kennedy, the Raiders’ coach since 2014 who is in the organization’s Hall of Fame.

“Coach Kennedy is the main reason,” Locke said. “It’s my relationship with coach Kennedy. And, of course, it’s the atmosphere. Me coming in and the fans being on me as a visitor, I want them on my side for once.

“I think that would be a very cool way to end my career as I fade off.”

That’s not necessarily going to be any time soon. Asked how much longer he would like to play, Locke said, “As long as my legs hold out.”

Locke also singles out being being able to inspire the players he coaches at Loomis-Longwood High School in Chicago for his desire to continue playing. For the last two seasons, Locke has served as offensive coordinator at the school.

“As long as I can show them how to play, it’s easy for me to teach it,” said Locke, who is employed as a service technician at Stericycle,a medical waste disposal service in Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Raiders’ quarterback room is looking as promising as it has in several seasons. Still in contention for the position is Mitchell Farr, the Raiders’ starter since 2017 who passed for 2,392 yards and 30 touchdowns last season.

Also in the wings is Sawyer Schick, a 2018 Horlick High School graduate who is the son of first-year Raiders offensive coordinator Geoff Schick. While Sawyer Schick rarely passed at Horlick, which featured second-team All-State running back Joe Garcia (now a standout receiver for the Raiders), he is seen as a talented prospect.

What has separated Locke from the others so far?

“I think a lot of it is leadership and that X-factor he brings with mobility,” Geoff Schick said. “Being able to move in the pocket, being able to take the ball with his own hands and get yards when the defense gives him that, that’s a differentiating factor with how the game is evolving. And so having that weapon is helpful.

“But the biggest factor is how he has embraced becoming part of the Raiders, being a leader — he was also named a captain — and the team has responded to him. So he has really willed himself into that role to start the season.”

Kennedy, who said there will continue to be competition for the starting role, has also singled out Locke’s intangibles.

“One of the things that really sets him apart is his leadership,” Kennedy said. “From the first workout, his leadership has been second to none. The guys have really taken to him. He’s out here early, he’s working out and he’s getting guys to film sessions.

“He’s been in a thorn in our side for the last several seasons, so we already know what he can do on the field.”

Standout Raiders receiver Jordan Payne has a certainly noticed what Locke is all about.

“He’s been showing a lot of athleticism,” Payne said. “He brings a different dynamic to the game with his mobility, being able to move in the pocket and create plays and extend plays.

“I’ve been definitely enjoying that.”