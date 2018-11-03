Wayne Schultz had a feeling something memorable was in store even last May 26.
Schultz, the longtime boys volleyball coach at Westosha Central High School, had planned to step down and devote more time to his grandchildren. But he was lured out of retirement by Catholic Central athletic director Tom Aldrich to take over the girls volleyball program at the Burlington school.
When Schultz met with his players on the last day of classes last May 26, he immediately liked what he heard.
“I was hired a few days before the end of school and I went in to meet the team,” the 58-year-old Schultz said. “Right away, they started asking me, ‘Hey, when can we be in the weight room? When can we do this? When can we do that?’
“They couldn’t wait to get to work.”
That mindset paid off with a dramatic state championship for the Lady Toppers just two years after a 5-23 season. The Hilltoppers defeated defending state champion and top-seeded Clayton 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 Saturday morning at the Resch Center in Green Bay to win the WIAA Division 4 championship.
It was the 22nd straight match victory for the Lady Toppers (39-7), who haven’t lost since Sept. 15.
“I think it just shows how different we were after that season,” said senior setter Elizabeth Klein, referring to the 5-23 team in 2016. “That was a time when a lot of people got brought up and were new on varsity. And I think we realized that being young, we had a chance to improve so much and get to this point. I think it showed how determined we were to get to this point and win state.”
And then something else happened. A talented freshmen class of Sammie Seib, Grace Antlfinger, Ella Shaw and Lainey Dirksmeyer came in for the 2017 season and immediately elevated the program.
And the Hilltoppers put it all together Saturday morning against the most formidable opponent in their division.
Klein had 46 assists and six digs. The 5-foot-10 Miriam Ward and the 5-11 Katie Goethal were a force in the middle. Grace Spiegelhoff contributed 17 kills and seven digs.
But perhaps the biggest individual standout was Seib, who had 20 kills and 11 digs.
“Sammie was amazing,” Schultz said. “She had, ‘only’ 20 kills, but she got 51 sets and she keyed up the ball 51 times. She was annihilating the volleyball today. She was confident, she was believing … she had one stretch where she got blocked two plays in a row. She got a third set and she just went up and crushed it.
“Whatever happened, it didn’t matter to her. She was going to find contact and she was going to play aggressively.”
Said Seib: “As soon as I stepped on the court, I just had that focus.”
The Hilltoppers wasted no time making a statement with their confidence-building 25-17 victory in the first set.
“Clayton is a proud program and they played well all match long,” Schultz said. “That first set, we were kind of back and forth. We were up 11-10 and we got a couple big, nice service runs. Ella Shaw got us on a nice service run and that really gave us confidence against the previous state champion.”
A huge part of the Lady Toppers’ success in that first set, Schultz said, was the performance of Ward, who had 13 kills in the match.
“She had five or six kills in that first set early on for us,” he said. “We got established in the middle and that really opened up the pins for my hitters. So Miriam Ward was a huge part of our success for us today.
“She worked hard in the middle and she was drawing a block, which got all my other hitters a single block to hit against.”
Clayton (29-4) led the second set 26-25, but Catholic Central rallied with a kill by Spiegelhoff, a block by Goethal and Spiegelhoff and then a kill by Goethal to win that set 28-26.
“When our girls have their backs to the wall, they do amazing things,” Schultz said. “We were able to pull out that second set, which really took the monkey off our back. We got up 2-0 and it made our whole world a lot easier.”
By the third set, it was the Bears who had their backs to the wall and they came firing back like the defending state champions they were.
“It was 25-22 and it was even closer than that,” Schultz said. “Clayton was flying around everywhere defensively, they were getting great digs on us and they were competing. They didn’t want to lose and their backs were against the wall. We just made a couple big plays when we needed to.”
Spiegelhoff finished off the match with a kill, giving the Lady Toppers their third WIAA championship in girls volleyball. They also won in 2011 and ’12.
“It hasn’t kicked in yet,” Seib said. “It doesn’t feel like we won state. I know we won state, but it doesn’t feel real yet.”
When Klein was asked if Catholic Central felt intimidated playing such an experienced program for the state championship, she summed up what Catholic Central is all about.
“We had a little bit of those thoughts, but, really, we kind of experienced all year that the only team that could beat us was us,” she said. “So we just focused on our own side and controlled that. And then we knew everything would come naturally.”
One year ago at this time, Schultz was planning to retire. Will he return next season?
“There’s a high probability,” said Schultz, who is losing starters Klein, Ward and Speigelhoff to graduation. “A very high probability.”
• Burlington mayor Jeannie Hefty announced the City of Burlington will host "The Parade of Champions" Monday at 6 p.m. for Catholic Central and Burlington, which is playing for the Division 1 championship Saturday afternoon.
"This is one of a kind achievement of both of our high schools going to State the same year and both are in a Championship game today," Hefty posted on Facebook. "Bring your families down early , enjoy a meal at your favorite restaurant and line up at curbside.
"Then come over at Wehmhoff Square, each team will introduce themselves and share their excitement."
