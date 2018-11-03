They are queens of the court in this state after clutch performances on Saturday.
And they have brought back their respective state championship trophies in girls volleyball to the same city.
For the third time this decade, the City of Burlington pulled off a double in the WIAA Girls Volleyball Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
Defending champion Burlington (39-5) won its fourth championship in Division 1 with a 25-27, 30-28, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Oconomowoc (31-8). Catholic Central (39-7), which was just 5-23 in 2016, won the Division 4 championship with a 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 victory over defending champion and top-seeded Clayton (29-4).
The two programs also won state championships together in 2011 and 2012.
"It is, beyond words, spectacular," Burlington senior outside hitter Maddie Berezowitz said of the double championship. "We've played with those girls (from Catholic Central) and we've done everything with them, so it was honestly unbelievable to see them win at state."
Here is how both teams won their championships:
Division 1
Co-coach Teri Little and many of her players were fighting colds and sore throats as the rallied to defeat Oconomowoc. But not only did the Demons fight through that, they overcame shaky performances in the first two sets.
Burlington had leads of 13-4 and 23-15 in the first set before allowing Oconomowoc to rally to a 27-25 victory. The Demons barely hung on for a 30-28 victory in the second set after leading throughout.
That's when Little had a talk with her players.
"We just focused on finishing because it seemed like in each set, we started out strong and then Oconomowoc would battle back and take it from us," said Little, who shares coaching duties with Dan Lynch. "We really talked after that second set about what it takes to finish, how controlling the first part of a set doesn't matter. It's about finishing and we're here to finish."
Little said she could see her players relax at that point and they went on to 25-19, 25-17 victories in the last two sets. Camryn Lukenbill finished off the day for Burlington with a kill off an assist from Blake.
"She really helped us to stay focused and not be be nervous," right-side hitter Grace Peyron said. "We did what we needed to do because that's what we're best at."
Peyron, a first-year starter as a senior, had a big day with with 13 kills and six digs. She fed off Kaley Blake, who had 46 assists and 14 digs.
"Grace was a huge aspect of our victory today," Berezowitz said. "Kaley Blake found a way to get her the ball in definitely optimal positions and Grace found a way to put that ball down. So that was huge and she did it in huge moments of the game."
Coley Haggard matched Peyron's 13 kills. Berezowitz had 11 kills and 15 digs. Samantha Naber had 14 digs. And Amanda Viel added 11 digs.
"I would say we had a really good day today," Peyron said. "We all worked, really, really hard to get here, we knew when to bring it and we fought really hard through all our games today."
Division 4
The Lady Toppers, two years removed from a 5-23 season defeated defending state champion and top-seeded Clayton 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 to win the WIAA Division 4 championship.
It was the 22nd straight match victory for the Lady Toppers, who haven’t lost since Sept. 15.
“I think it just shows how different we were after that season,” said senior setter Elizabeth Klein, referring to the 5-23 team in 2016. “That was a time when a lot of people got brought up and were new on varsity. And I think we realized that being young, we had a chance to improve so much and get to this point. I think it showed how determined we were to get to this point and win state.”
And then something else happened. A talented freshmen class of Sammie Seib, Grace Antlfinger, Ella Shaw and Lainey Dirksmeyer came in for the 2017 season and immediately elevated the program.
And the Hilltoppers put it all together Saturday morning against the most formidable opponent in their division.
Klein had 46 assists and six digs. The 5-foot-10 Miriam Ward and the 5-11 Katie Goethal were a force in the middle. Grace Spiegelhoff contributed 17 kills and seven digs.
But perhaps the biggest individual standout was Seib, who had 20 kills and 11 digs.
“Sammie was amazing,” Schultz said. “She had, ‘only’ 20 kills, but she got 51 sets and she keyed up the ball 51 times. She was annihilating the volleyball today. She was confident, she was believing … she had one stretch where she got blocked two plays in a row. She got a third set and she just went up and crushed it.
“Whatever happened, it didn’t matter to her. She was going to find contact and she was going to play aggressively.”
Said Seib: “As soon as I stepped on the court, I just had that focus.”
Spiegelhoff finished off the match with a kill, giving the Lady Toppers their sixth WIAA championship in girls volleyball. They also won 2006, '07, '08, '11 and ’12.
“It hasn’t kicked in yet,” Seib said. “It doesn’t feel like we won state. I know we won state, but it doesn’t feel real yet.”
• Burlington mayor Jeannie Hefty announced the City of Burlington will host "The Parade of Champions" at 6 p.m. Monday for Catholic Central and Burlington, which is playing for the Division 1 championship Saturday afternoon.
