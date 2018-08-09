2018 Catholic Central roster
No. Name Position Height Weight Grade
2 Payton Meinholz RB 6-2 182 12
2 Todd Suchomel QB 6-0 164 12
4 Michael Labicki RB 5-6 152 10
5 Sam Phillips QB 5-7 136 9
6 Henry Amborn QB 5-6 124 9
7 Danny Martinez WR 5-10 143 11
8 Max Robson QB 5-5 115 9
9 Christian Cox WR 6-1 167 11
10 Nick Aldrich WR 5-11 158 11
12 Grabe Stitch WR 5-10 142 10
13 Calahan Miles WR 5-11 146 9
15 Brandon Pum WR 5-11 135 11
16 David Doerflinger WR 6-2 166 11
21 Rogelio Guerrero WR 5-6 122 10
23 Neal McCourt WR 5-9 137 10
25 Tristan Welka RB 6-0 183 12
33 Cade Dirksmeyer RB 6-0 162 12
37 Reid Muellenbach RB 6-0 165 10
42 Max Frederick WR 5-10 125 10
51 Simon Pedone OL 6-0 193 12
55 Luke Sassano OL 6-0 195 12
56 Doug Januszewski OL 6-2 186 12
60 Ricky Sheehan OL 5-8 190 11
64 Matt McDonald OL 6-1 231 11
66 Manny Jaimes OL 5-9 168 10
68 Justin Anaya OL 5-9 157 9
72 Chas Miles OL 6-3 185 11
75 Murphy O’Brien OL 5-10 171 9
76 Bennett Robson OL 6-1 176 11
78 Tyler Shaw OL 6-1 224 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.