Subscribe for 17¢ / day

2018 Catholic Central roster

No. Name Position Height Weight Grade

2 Payton Meinholz RB 6-2 182 12

2 Todd Suchomel QB 6-0 164 12

4 Michael Labicki RB 5-6 152 10

5 Sam Phillips QB 5-7 136 9

6 Henry Amborn QB 5-6 124 9

7 Danny Martinez WR 5-10 143 11

8 Max Robson QB 5-5 115 9

9 Christian Cox WR 6-1 167 11

10 Nick Aldrich WR 5-11 158 11

12 Grabe Stitch WR 5-10 142 10

13 Calahan Miles WR 5-11 146 9

15 Brandon Pum WR 5-11 135 11

16 David Doerflinger WR 6-2 166 11

21 Rogelio Guerrero WR 5-6 122 10

23 Neal McCourt WR 5-9 137 10

25 Tristan Welka RB 6-0 183 12

33 Cade Dirksmeyer RB 6-0 162 12

37 Reid Muellenbach RB 6-0 165 10

42 Max Frederick WR 5-10 125 10

51 Simon Pedone OL 6-0 193 12

55 Luke Sassano OL 6-0 195 12

56 Doug Januszewski OL 6-2 186 12

60 Ricky Sheehan OL 5-8 190 11

64 Matt McDonald OL 6-1 231 11

66 Manny Jaimes OL 5-9 168 10

68 Justin Anaya OL 5-9 157 9

72 Chas Miles OL 6-3 185 11

75 Murphy O’Brien OL 5-10 171 9

76 Bennett Robson OL 6-1 176 11

78 Tyler Shaw OL 6-1 224 12

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments