Catholic Central High School athletic director Tom Aldrich has announced the hiring of Amanda Nevins as the school's girls varsity volleyball coach. Nevins replaces Wayne Schultz, who stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Nevins has been an assistant under Schultz for the last five years. She played volleyball at Rhinelander High School.

For the last 10 years, she has continued to play in various court, sand, and grass leagues. Nevins also has been involved with Club W Volleyball. For the past six seasons she has coached on the boys side of the program and has been a director of the club for two seasons.

Nevins has a Doctorate in Philosophy from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

"She is passionate about helping young people grow and develop to reach their fullest potential," Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. "Amanda also loves the sport of volleyball and is anxious and excited to use the sport as her platform to help our students grow.

"We are fortunate to be able to hire a coach of Amanda Nevins' caliber to carry on and lead the rich and storied legacy of the Catholic Central girls volleyball program."

Since Schultz took over Catholic Central's program in 2018, the Lady Toppers went 128-50. They won WIAA Division 4 championships in 2018 and '20 and placed second in 2019.