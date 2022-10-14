Catholic Central hires Tarkowski to coach girls basketball team

Jeff Tarkowski is making another stop on his successful journey as a girls basketball coach in Racine County

The 63-year-old Tarkowski, who led St. Catherine's to the 2002 WIAA Division 2 championship game, has been hired to take over Catholic Central's program. He replaces David Beebe, who has moved to Atlanta.

Tarkowski, a Racine resident who is a guidance counselor at St. Catherine's, served as an assistant to Beebe for the final six weeks of last season. The Lady Toppers, featuring a veteran contingent led by Julia Klein, Maddie Van Rabenau and Julie Klein, finished 14-13.

When Beebe relocated and the job opened up, Catholic Central athletic director Tom Aldrich felt he had a natural successor in Tarkowski.

"We feel Coach Tarkowski’s love of working with high school aged student athletes and his passion and experience in coaching basketball will be a huge benefit to our girls and our program," Aldrich said in a statement. We are looking forward to watching our girls compete, play and have fun under Coach Tarkowski’s tutelage."

Tarkowski will be making a 45-minute daily drive to Burlington for practice and games once the season starts, but he feels his new opportunity will be worth that commitment.

"What I like about it is I worked with this team last year for the last six weeks and I saw a great work ethic, I saw people who were very coachable and they seemed to enjoy playing," Tarkowski said when reached Friday afternoon.

"So it kind of rekindled my desire to be a head coach."

Tarkowski, who was a junior forward on Milwaukee Pius XI's 1976 WISAA Class A championship team, has made several coaching stops in the Racine and Kenosha areas.

He served as girls coach at St. Catherine's from 1998-2008 and from 2019-21. He also was Park's head coach from 2009-13 and was an assistant at Kenosha Tremper from 2013-19.

Tarkowski also served as an assistant to St. Catherine's boys coach Bob Letsch from 1990-98.

Perhaps the highest-profile player he coached was Krystal Ellis, a freshman on the 2002 state runner-up team who became a record-setting guard at Marquette. She is now a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.