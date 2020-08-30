Catching Up: St. Catherine's graduate Wagner making her name with a camera

It was during this time when she was inspired to pursue an idea that continues to grow for him today. It’s called “The Passions Project,” in which Wagner is commissioned to celebrate the lives of senior citizens in retirement centers by capturing color and back-and-white photos of their passions. Her photos are then put on display in the retirement center.

As her brochure reads, “From painting to theater to community service, many elders participate in activities they feel passionate about. This project makes visible what is often unseen — a new view of aging that includes vitality, independence and meaning.”

The 50-year-old Wagner, who opened “Heidi Wagner Photography” in Boulder in 2009, has steadily built a list of clients with her Passions Project. She will be returning to Racine from Sept. 7-11 to take a series of photos for St. Monica’s Senior Living and Residential Facility, 3920 N. Green Bay Road.

She’s also had one other job in Wisconsin, two in California, one in Montana, three in Colorado, two in Texas, two in Illinois and one in Iowa.

For Wagner, she had been fortunate enough to make a name for herself with two passions — first basketball and then photography. And she has also done what she can to fortify the lives of an older community that is often neglected or forgotten by society.