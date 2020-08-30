Catching Up: St. Catherine's graduate Wagner making her name with a camera

Long before the days of Krystal Ellis, there was another guard for the St. Catherine’s girls basketball team who dominated in her own way. As was the case with Ellis, she went on to play for Marquette — albeit for just one season — before moving on in to her true calling his life.
Her name is Heidi Wagner, whose greatness in the 1980s was overshadowed by Milwaukee Pius XI, which put together the greatest dynasty in high school girls basketball in Wisconsin’s history.
But the gritty Wagner could have played for Pius any day. Joel Claassen, who went 419-37 with 14 state championships in 18 seasons as Pius’ coach, said so himself in 1988, the year Wagner graduated from St. Catherine’s. “I would have taken her in a second,” Claassen flatly said.
Union Grove High School Superintendent Al Mollerskov, who coached the St. Catherine’s girls program from 1980-90, remembers his star guard 32 years after she last played for him. No, Wagner was not the natural scorer Ellis was and she was anything but a reliable free-throw shooter, but Wagner made such a profound difference in other ways.
“She was so tough,” Mollerskov said. “One time we were playing Pius and she was coming up behind a girl and just dove flat out to knock the ball out of her hands. Heidi ended up on the floor. She was just so competitive.
“She could draw the foul, she could take it to the basket and she was super on defense — just super on defense.”
That was also Wagner during her time at Sacred Heart Elementary School. Girls were required to wear uniform skirts back in those days, but Wagner made a habit of wearing a pair of short pants under her skirt so she could play basketball during noon recess. Mixing it up against boys didn’t intimidate her one bit.
“I always wanted to be playing sports during recess,” Wagner said. “I didn’t want to be hanging out talking and gossiping. I always wore my tennis shoes and had shorts underneath my skirt and I’d always be ready to play. We’d have some really good games.
“You’d come back in after recess and you’d have to go back to class. I would be sweaty but happy because I got to play hoops.”
There are other sports stories floating around about Wagner. One is when she lied about her age to participate in a basketball camp and ended up being named the outstanding player.
By the time she enrolled at St. Catherine’s as a freshman in 1984, she was already seasoned enough to compete against the best — and in three sports. Wagner played at the varsity level all four years in tennis, basketball and softball and earned nine athletic letters. It probably would have been 12, but freshmen weren’t eligible to letter in those days.
Wagner’s forte was basketball. And, during a golden era in Racine County in that sport, highlighted by Horlick’s Sonja Henning, Wagner could excel against anyone.
After earning second-team All-County honors as a sophomore, Wagner was first team as a junior and senior. She led the Angels to a 39-9 record her final two seasons at St. Catherine’s. And as a senior, she averaged 13.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4.7 steals.
“Not even Pius pressed us when Heidi brought up the ball,” Mollerskov said in 1988.
The greatness of Pius back then prevented St. Catherine’s from ever seriously challenging
for a state championship back then — the Angels never defeated the Popes during Wagner’s four seasons — and she can’t look back now on those games against Pius as a rivalry.
“It’s only a rivalry when it’s competitive,” Wagner said. “We could hang with Pius for like a half and then after halftime, they would come out and just dominate.”
That did nothing to diminish Wagner’s stock, though. She received a partial scholarship to play for Marquette and was establishing herself with the program as a freshman during the 1988-89 season.
“Heidi is a tremendous person to work with and does exactly what you ask her to so,” said Sister Maria Pares, Marquette’s coach from 1986-90 in a January 1989 interview. “She works very hard and learns quickly.
“I’m sure she’ll be helping us more and more as the season goes on.”
But for Wagner at Marquette, she was one and done. After the season, Wagner left behind a sport she had lived for during most of her life and relocated to Denver in 1990.
“I realized that basketball was taking more from me than I was getting from it,” Wagner said. “I still loved the game, but I was really burned out. I think the recruiting process took a lot out of me and being a student-athlete was challenging for me, timing-wise.
“I did fine, but there’s a lot of stress, a lot of pressure. I was ready to start doing other things. Actually, I was really ready to start getting into photography.”
That takes us back to another story about Wagner from her younger years. It was during her high school years when she bought a $100 Ricoh camera with the help of her mother, Diane. In the days before digital technology, Heidi snapped her way through roll after roll of film.
“It was the way I wanted to express myself, even when I was real young,” Wagner said. “When I first moved to Colorado, I stopped doing it for many years, but then I came back to it.”
After earning a degree in Kinesiology and Applied Physiology from the University of Colorado-Boulder in 2002, Wagner started working for retirement communities in wellness programs.
It was during this time when she was inspired to pursue an idea that continues to grow for him today. It’s called “The Passions Project,” in which Wagner is commissioned to celebrate the lives of senior citizens in retirement centers by capturing color and back-and-white photos of their passions. Her photos are then put on display in the retirement center.
As her brochure reads, “From painting to theater to community service, many elders participate in activities they feel passionate about. This project makes visible what is often unseen — a new view of aging that includes vitality, independence and meaning.”
The 50-year-old Wagner, who opened “Heidi Wagner Photography” in Boulder in 2009, has steadily built a list of clients with her Passions Project. She will be returning to Racine from Sept. 7-11 to take a series of photos for St. Monica’s Senior Living and Residential Facility, 3920 N. Green Bay Road.
She’s also had one other job in Wisconsin, two in California, one in Montana, three in Colorado, two in Texas, two in Illinois and one in Iowa.
For Wagner, she had been fortunate enough to make a name for herself with two passions — first basketball and then photography. And she has also done what she can to fortify the lives of an older community that is often neglected or forgotten by society.
“Especially during a time of COVID, people are saying, ‘The older people need to sacrifice themselves to the younger people can live,’ “ Wagner said. “Older people really aren’t seen as valuable members of our communities many times, especially in our culture.
“They’re not really celebrated the way they used to be. To have a project where we’re celebrating people of all ages, but especially when they’re older, and give them an opportunity to tell their story, there’s no other project that’s doing it like the Passions Project does it.”
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-4.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-1.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-2.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-3.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-5.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-6.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-7.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-8.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-9.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-10.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-11.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-12.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-13.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-14.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-15.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-16.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-17.jpg
Racine Lutheran @ St. Cath's GBK-18.jpg
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!