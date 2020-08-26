Catching Up: Former Case state champ swimmer Lashley still winning at life

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It happens every so often as Chris Lashley strolls down a street in his home of Jacksonville, Fla. Someone his skilled medical mind helped make well recognizes him and thanks Lashley for the difference he made.

“The best way I can sum it up as far as being gratifying for me,” Lashley said, “is when I see folks in the community and they say, ‘Hey, Doc, good to see you!’ or something like that. To see them healthy again and out and about is pretty cool. That’s pretty gratifying for me.”

The greatest gratification in life is when it’s been earned with the greatest amount of effort. And that sums up the life so far of the 35-year-old Lashley, a 2003 Case High School graduate who worked his way to the pinnacle as both a swimmer and a doctor.

Going on 20 years ago, he pushed himself through countless monotonous yards of water in Case’s pool to become a state champion as a sophomore. There is no high school sport that demands as much mental discipline as swimming and the reward for Lashley came Feb. 17, 2001.