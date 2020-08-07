Catching Up: Former Case star Abdullah now leads Minnesota high school

More than 26 years after he graduated from Case, Abdullah is helping stir a far larger melting pot of cultures in one of the most emotionally-charged cities in the United States these days. As principal for the racially diverse Patrick Henry High School in northern Minneapolis for the last five years, Abdullah is trying to build bridges among students of several cultures in a school with an enrollment of about 1,000.

Inspiring his efforts even more is an event that happened about 12 miles to the south of his school on Memorial Day. That’s when George Floyd, a Black man who had been arrested, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

The event sparked social outrage that still smolders more than two months later. Just some of the changes have included reform within police departments, the removal of Confederate monuments and sports teams with racist names considering changes.

“A block away from my school, there were protests going on,” Abdullah said. “This uprising is after years of incidents that had happened and, all of a sudden, it burst. My students were in the middle of it. You saw them on television. I participated in some of the rallies. I went to the George Floyd Memorial. My family and I supported the whole movement and uprising and really speaking out for change.”