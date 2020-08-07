Catching Up: Former Case star Abdullah now leads Minnesota high school

From back in the days when he was growing up in a rough Racine neighborhood, Yusuf Abdullah was taught by his parents to be accepting of all races and cultures.
“My mom and dad always stressed peace and they always stressed hard work,” he said. “I still take those same characteristics that were instilled in me by them.”
That was his mindset in the early 1990s, when the 5-foot-7 sweet-shooting point guard was a leader on a diverse Case High School boys basketball team that made two successive trips to the state tournament.
One neighborhood pal and Case teammate was J.R. Smith, who once handed over his Georgia Tech pullover jacket at gunpoint in the old neighborhood. Other black teammate included Chavon Smith, Jacob Johnson, Tyrone Bostick and Carlos Butler. And then there white teammates such as Ryan Thompson and Mike Scott, the latter who was a first-team All-State forward for Case in 1994.
These kids meshed as they made two successive runs as a state championship that would elude the program until its historic 1998-99 season. They accepted each other and developed a deep respect for one another. That was documented in a 1994 Journal Times feature story with the headline, “Case chemistry creates winning formula.”
“We were together every single day, learning each other’s personality, learning our skill sets and really having that common goal of wanting to win,” Abdullah said. “That just became refreshing and allowed us to build a strong connection.”
More than 26 years after he graduated from Case, Abdullah is helping stir a far larger melting pot of cultures in one of the most emotionally-charged cities in the United States these days. As principal for the racially diverse Patrick Henry High School in northern Minneapolis for the last five years, Abdullah is trying to build bridges among students of several cultures in a school with an enrollment of about 1,000.
Inspiring his efforts even more is an event that happened about 12 miles to the south of his school on Memorial Day. That’s when George Floyd, a Black man who had been arrested, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.
The event sparked social outrage that still smolders more than two months later. Just some of the changes have included reform within police departments, the removal of Confederate monuments and sports teams with racist names considering changes.
“A block away from my school, there were protests going on,” Abdullah said. “This uprising is after years of incidents that had happened and, all of a sudden, it burst. My students were in the middle of it. You saw them on television. I participated in some of the rallies. I went to the George Floyd Memorial. My family and I supported the whole movement and uprising and really speaking out for change.”
But that’s who Yusuf Abdulah is at his course. That was reflected in that 1994 story about the Case basketball team’s chemistry, when he spoke of getting to know Scott after the two were raised in vastly different environments.
“I always wanted to meet Mike because I had heard so much about him,” Abdullah said in that story.
A team comes of age
Abdullah was promoted to the varsity at the end of his sophomore season by Case coach Bob Hayes and quickly stepped into a starting role. He had an uncanny ability to make a difference even at that age, from swishing 3-pointers to setting up his teammates to controlling the game’s tempo.
Did the 5-7 Abdullah struggle with his height disadvantage? Ask 6-6 Glendale Nicolet forward Matt Javit, who saw his 3-point attempt with 1:22 to play blocked by Abdullah in Case’s 92-85 Division 1 quarterfinal at the 1993 State Tournament in Madison (the Eagles lost to Sheboygan North 95-65 in a semifinal one night later).
This was one week after Abdullah led Case to just the third state tournament appearance in the history of its program by hitting five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points in a 75-70 sectional championship victory over Janesville Craig on Craig’s floor.
Case was one-and-done at the state tournament in 1994 after a 70-42 quarterfinal loss to Mequon Homestead. But in two seasons as a starter, Abdullah led the Eagles to a 39-12 record and those two trips to Madison. He was honorable mention All-State as a senior and earned a full scholarship to Minnesota-Duluth, an NCAA Division II program where he started for two seasons.
The person who recommended Abdullah to Duluth coach Dale Race was Dr. Harry Oden, who was an administrator for the Milwaukee Public Schools at the time. Oden, a 1963 Duluth graduate who was three-year starter at the school, has been a longtime volunteer recruiter for colleges and he got his first look at Abdullah when he had gone to look at another player.
Oden was hooked almost from the start.
“He had such skills and was a tremendous team leader,” the 82-year-old Oden said. “With every player on his team, he knew things like where they want the ball, what kind of pass you needed to make to that kid and he really controlled the game ... he knew when the kids were tired and he knew when to slow it down. And he knew when to speed it up. He read the defenses so well.”
Abdullah went on to earn second-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honors as a senior after the 1997-98 season after averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He averaged a team-high 32.4 minutes a game.
Race, who ended his 14-year run as Duluth’s coach after Abdullah’s senior season, is thankful to Oden to this day.
“Harry said to me, ‘Hey take this kid,’ “ Race said. “This was unusual for me because if I recruited a kid, I had to see the kid. This was back in the day when there was no AAU and you had to go to a high school game and see him. He was one kid I never saw play, but I took Harry’s word for it.
“God bless that kid. He was a blessing for me, trust me.”
Race also saw Abdullah as a unmatched leader beyond the basketball court. Abdullah, who had refined the art of tumbling when he was a kid in Racine, recruited kids for the Hillside Flyers, his own Duluth-based tumbling team while he was still playing for Race.
“He started his own youth program when he was still a player,” Race said. “These kids would do somersaults, tumbling and all that stuff at halftimes of games. That was really big back then.
“I didn’t even know he was doing it. And all of a sudden one day, he said, ‘Coach, my guys are going to perform at halftime. Can I go up there and watch them a little bit?’ I said, ‘What guys?’
“Cripes, there were like 60 kids there! They loved him. He was like the Pied Piper. Those kids just gravitated toward him. He was one of those types of guys and, obviously, now he’s a leader in that school system.”
Making a mark
Abdullah, who earned a degree in Educational Administration and Leadership at St Cloud State in December 2009, steadily climbed the ladder to where he is today.
Just as he reached for the heavens when he blocked that shot by the 6-6 Nicolet forward in the 1993 state tournament, Abdullah is trying to encourage his students to do the same.
“First and foremost, I believe I’m a good listener,” he said. “I love understanding where people are coming from. I love their perspective and I love their stories.
“We have this saying that we’re family at Henry High School. As I’m leading Henry, we’ve got to be able to understand our role and our responsibilities. We’ve got to have a sense of direction. What are we working towards? I really believe that schools have a mission and vision.”
In the aftermath of the George Floyd incident, Abdullah is more motivated then ever to build bridges in his community — just as he once did with the Case basketball team.
“At Henry High School, we do a lot with social justice, we do a lot with equity, so we’re always doing something about how to make everyone feel welcome,” said Abdullah, who has two sons and a daughter with his wife of 17 years, Nneka.
Speaking of the Floyd incident in particular, Abdullah said, “We’re having the same conversations that Martin Luther King was having years ago. So we’re still having the same conversations. But with the George Floyd incident, I think it allowed the whole world to see what injustice is all about and now people are wanting to lean in more.
“They’re taking ownership more and realizing that our system was not always set up for everyone. And now we have to figure out how to change the system.”
