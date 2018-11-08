RACINE — McKenzie Sanchez stepped in from the November chill at 1:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon. As she walked through the Park High School Natatorium, her home away from home all season, the numerous medals hanging on her letter jacket produced a clinking sound.
Greeting Dave Arvai, her diving coach at Case, Sanchez chatted briefly before disappearing into the locker room to change. Within a few minutes, Sanchez stepped confidently onto the diving board, bounced three times and used her remarkable leg strength to elevate and gracefully perform the first in her repertoire of dives.
The girl who was clinking a few minutes earlier was now gliding, and what a sight it was to see.
That form will be on display starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 Swimming & Diving Championships at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium in Madison, when Sanchez tries to end her high school career on top. She will be joined from Racine County by Horlick senior diver Amaya Jerdee.
It’s been a remarkable progression for Sanchez, a Level 10 gymnast with little diving experience when she enrolled at Case as a freshman in 2015. Under the tutelage of Arvai, Sanchez progressed from fifth at the state meet as a freshman to fourth as a sophomore and second last year.
Call it a collaboration that has featured Arvai’s diving mastery — he will again serve as a judge at this year’s meet — and Sanchez’s elite athletic ability.
“You will see the amount of height she gets off the board,” Arvai said at the start of Thursday’s practice. “I’ve obviously had very good divers over the years, but she has leg strength like I haven’t seen in my girls.
“That’s the big thing for her. That’s the big difference between her and the girl that won state the last two years.”
That girl is Neenah junior Av Osero, who is seeded first for Saturday’s competition after posting a score of 570.85 at the Neenah Sectional last Friday. Sanchez is seeded second after scoring a 538.75 at the Greenfield Sectional the same night. Jerdee is 18th.
Osero, the two-time defending champion, has defeated Sanchez four of five times in head-to-head competition. In their only encounter this season, Osero edged Sanchez 540.75-535.55 at the West Bend Invitational on Oct. 13.
Would be inaccurate to suggest Sanchez may allow Osero’s presence to dominate her thoughts Saturday? Not at all.
“My goal is to always focus on doing the best I can and PR,” said Sanchez, who is on the verge of signing with a Division I program she has declined to reveal yet. “I don’t focus on other people’s scores. I just focus on what I can do to the best of my ability and show what I can do.”
Sanchez has continued her progression despite a hardship this season. With the closing of Case’s pool last summer, she has been forced to meet Arvai at Park every afternoon for diving practice.
“Look at where we are,” Arvai said. “We are at Park High School. We are not in our own pool. We’ve been bounced around. We’ve overcome a ton of adversity this whole season by not having a pool.
“Some of our meets were cancelled and practices get messed up. To do what she’s done is amazing.”
Sanchez’s obvious goal is standing atop of the podium Saturday. But she’ll be at peace if she can be satisfied that she did her best.
“To me, it would mean that all the hard work I put in for this year-long process has finally paid off,” she said. “But I have nothing against if I lose because I’m just happy to have had the experience to have been there all four years and meeting amazing people.”
Jerdee, who is in just her second season of diving, has made substantial progress in the last year. After finishing 19th in preliminaries with a score of 256.85 at the state meet last year, Jerdee posted a 397.25 at the Greenfield Sectional last Friday.
But there’s a reason for that. After doubling in cross country as a junior, Jerdee is concentrating solely on diving this season.
“I see a lot of progression,” Horlick diving coach Dallas O’Haver said. “She came back right where we left off and she’s only improved from there. She’s a lot more confident going off the board with her jumps and we’ve increased her degree of difficulty by a lot with most of her dives.”
Could O’Haver see Jerdee returning from Madison with a medal?
“The sky’s the limit on this one,” he said. “We have discussed this and making the podium (with a top-six finish) is the ultimate goal. I think she’s got a real good shot.”
Jerdee was also a state qualifier in track in the 100 meters last June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.