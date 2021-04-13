Case boys, girls volleyball teams both swept in sectional matches

The Case High School boys volleyball team gave host Middleton a good test in the WIAA Alternate Fall sectional championship match Tuesday night.
But the Cardinals had all the answers they needed in a 25-21, 25-13, 25-21 sweep over the Eagles to reach the state Alternate Fall final Saturday at Kaukauna.
"It was a blow-for-blow match and some parts just got away from us," Case head coach Chris Falbo said. "We had a couple of good runs here and there, but there were some adjustments we didn't make against their offense that didn't help us get the end result we wanted."
The Eagles' loss ends an otherwise impressive season. The team overcame a lot of odds to have shot at state and finished with a 7-2 record.
"Before tryouts, we weren't even sure that we were going to have a season," Falbo said. "But, the guys played great overall and we're not going to worry about the loss tonight. We're going to keep our heads up."
Falbo credited Quinn O'Brien and Alex Bodven for their play against Middleton, and for their ability to be the "strength and glue of the program over the last four years."
Girls
OSHKOSH WEST 3, CASE 0: After navigating through an unprecedented season, the Eagles saw their season conclude Tuesday after being swept by top-seeded Oshkosh West 25-10, 25-10, 25-11 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal match, part of the State Girls Alternate Fall Volleyball Tournament.
"They (Oshkosh West) were a really well-rounded team and a tough matchup for us," Case coach Willie Maryland said. "This game, and this season, was really an opportunity for these girls to play at a very high level."
Against the Wildcats, the effort from both Neenah Stinson and Natalie Harris kept the Eagles competitive, Maryland said.
"Natalie was all over the place today and I'm excited to see how she can grow for our team," Maryland said. "As for Neenah, she was putting up stats all over the scoreboard."
Stinson finished with the most kills between both teams, Maryland said.
Case capped off its shortened season with a 5-2 record and did not lose to either in-city rival Horlick or Park this spring.
"With everything that has been going on this year, I am very proud of my team and happy with how they competed," Maryland said. "Very proud."