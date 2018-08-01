The Burlington High School softball program, was one of five teams to be named recipient of the Sportsmanship Award, as awarded by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Burlington advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state championship game in June, where it lost to Sun Prairie 7-1.
The previous most recent Burlington program to win the team sportsmanship award was the boys volleyball team in 2001.
