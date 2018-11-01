In the biggest match ever played by the St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran high school boys volleyball team, the Angels were more than ready.
The team had to win just one more match — a WIAA sectional final against state-ranked Kenosha Indian Trail on Thursday night at Kenosha — to earn its first berth at the WIAA state tournament.
The Angels started strong, grabbing a 23-20 lead in the first set, but could not keep the momentum as Indian Trail came back to win the first set 27-25. The Hawks then won the next two sets to earn a state berth and end the Angels’ best season yet.
“This season has been incredible and stepping up as head coach this year has been awesome,” said first-year Angels coach Kara Avery. “What we were able to accomplish this year was nothing short of exceptional.”
The senior-laden Angels, who finished 29-4, relied heavily on Evan Schuster, Sam May, Adam May and Quinn Cafferty all season, and they stepped up against the Hawks.
“Our enthusiasm is what I will remember the most about this team,” Adam May said. “I’m going to miss it a lot because we are like a family here. This was the most fun I’ve ever had.”
The Angels certainly had fun in the first set, rolling to a 23-20 lead against the Hawks, ranked sixth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Indian Trail called a timeout as the Angels were going for the jugular, and the Angels never got back in rhythm. The Hawks scored four straight to take a 24-23 lead, then went on to win 27-25.
In the second set, the Angels trailed 18-12, but battled back to make it 20-20. Several unforced errors, however, led to a 25-21 loss. The Hawks rolled in the third set, winning 25-18 to complete the sweep.
The same two teams met on Sept. 8 at the Park Invitational and Indian Trail defeated the Angels 25-17, 25-19.
“Everyone on this team knew this was going to be our year,” Avery said. “We never gave up at any point this season and it showed tonight. We kept fighting back against these guys and showed how much we improved from the last time we played them.”
Cafferty agreed.
“You look back at that match and then flash forward to tonight’s game, it’s a testament to how much we’ve grown as a team,” Cafferty said. “We had them up against the ropes. This is going to be a tough one to sleep on but I’m proud of the way we played tonight.”
Cafferty had five kills, five digs and a block, while Schuster led the team with nine kills and also had six digs. Sam May had 22 assists, three digs and two kills. Adam May led the Angels with 24 digs.
“They all wanted it so bad,” Avery said. “I made the comparison between our school and ITA. There are 10 of us that we depended on all season. All these schools that are really, really good and are potential state qualifiers have these huge programs. We did everything we could and that’s all I can ask for.”
St. Catherine’s 29-4 record was a program best and the team captured its first Southern Lakes Conference title. The Angels return five of their varsity players next season and Avery said she thinks the team will only improve.
“We are going to miss our seniors,” Avery said. “They all worked so hard, but I know that we’ve got the talent to be good next year and the years to come.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.