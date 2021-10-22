Boys volleyball: Four county teams advance to sectionals

An intracity rivalry was combined with the WIAA playoffs on Friday night.
The Horlick High School boys volleyball team won the battle again.
The Rebels beat Park in four sets for the second time this season, but this 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19 Horlick victory in a WIAA regional final keeps it going and sends the Panthers home.
The Rebels will play No. 2 seed Case on Tuesday in the sectional semifinal at Case. The Eagles beat No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in three sets Friday.
The Rebels entered as the third seed in the bracket and Park was sixth.
Jadin Dombrowski led Horlick with team highs of 10 kills and five blocks. Joel Svatek had 34 assists and Jayden Wendt had 15 digs and three aces.
In the teams’ previous meeting, in Southeast Conference play on Sept. 22, The Rebels won 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 29-27 at Park.
The Panthers were led by Jamier Pratt with five kills and 18 assists. Braden Roushia and Roger Lowe each had six kills and Aiden Cardenas had five digs.
“(Both teams) played great,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “Some of the things that had plagued us this year crept back in. And we never quite got our confidence back.
“I am proud of our effort. We had five seniors on our team this year and hopefully we can add some more youth to our group moving forward.”
CASE 3, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The second-seeded Eagles swept the Red Devils 25-12, 25-13, 25-14 in a WIAA regional final Friday at Case.
Case will host Horlick in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. at Case.
The Eagles and Rebels split their matches this season. Case won 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 16-14 during the Southeast Conference regular season, but the Rebels got some payback at the SEC Tournament, winning 25-12, 25-23.
No further details were available for Case.
UNION GROVE 3, WAUKESHA SOUTH/NORTH 1: The Broncos elevated their game Friday, pulling off an upset with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-22 over the Blackshirts in a WIAA regional final at Waukesha.
The Broncos entered as the fifth-seed against fourth-seeded South/North.
“This was the most focused and intense our team has been all season,” Union Grove coach Jamie Anderson said. “The guys really committed to playing aggressive defense and our middles really set the tone on the offensive side for us to get us a hard-fought victory over a very good Waukesha team.”
Luke Anderson led the Broncos with 10 kills and five digs. Zac Montgomery had nine kills and two blocks, Ty Geschke had four kills, 10 digs, two blocks and an ace, James May had 15 digs and two aces, Tyson Skalecki had five kills and five blocks, Domenic McDougal had 33 assists and Hudson Dresen had five kills, 14 digs, two blocks and two aces.
“A lot of credit to our setter Domenic McDougal for setting such a great match,” Anderson said. “In our biggest match of the season, the team really played their best and they should be very proud of themselves. I know I am.”
The Broncos will play Tuesday in the sectional semifinal against No. 1 seed Waukesha Catholic Memorial, a multiple state champion ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
BURLINGTON 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The third-seeded Demons grinded out a 25-22, 25-21, 12-25, 25-22 victory in a WIAA regional final Friday at Burlington.
Burlington (18-12-1) will play Tuesday at 7 p.m. at second-seeded Mukwonago for the sectional semifinal.
Zayne Koehnke led the Broncos with team highs of 10 kills, seven blocks and three aces. Braeden Tomczyk had 24 assists and three aces, and Jackson Phillips had 25 digs.
“We played scrappy all night long and pulled off the victory,” Burlington coach Michael Jones said.
KENOSHA TREMPER 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/ LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: The Angels’ season came to an end Friday in a WIAA regional loss at Kenosha.
St. Catherine’s Co-op entered as the fifth seed against the fourth-seeded Trojans and lost 25-11, 25-19, 25-9.