Boys volleyball: Four county teams advance to sectionals

An intracity rivalry was combined with the WIAA playoffs on Friday night.

The Horlick High School boys volleyball team won the battle again.

The Rebels beat Park in four sets for the second time this season, but this 25-16, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19 Horlick victory in a WIAA regional final keeps it going and sends the Panthers home.

The Rebels will play No. 2 seed Case on Tuesday in the sectional semifinal at Case. The Eagles beat No. 7 Kenosha Bradford/Reuther in three sets Friday.

The Rebels entered as the third seed in the bracket and Park was sixth.

Jadin Dombrowski led Horlick with team highs of 10 kills and five blocks. Joel Svatek had 34 assists and Jayden Wendt had 15 digs and three aces.

In the teams’ previous meeting, in Southeast Conference play on Sept. 22, The Rebels won 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 29-27 at Park.

The Panthers were led by Jamier Pratt with five kills and 18 assists. Braden Roushia and Roger Lowe each had six kills and Aiden Cardenas had five digs.

“(Both teams) played great,” Park coach Pete Leslie said. “Some of the things that had plagued us this year crept back in. And we never quite got our confidence back.