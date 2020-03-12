Boys track: St. Catherine's speedster Schuster signs with Iowa

Why did he choose Iowa?

“A, because they had my major (sports management) and, B, because they had such a dominant force in the 400-meter group,” Schuster said. “Their whole team is extremely dominant in the 400. There’s not one bad person on the team.

“Also, I looked at their records and they’ll take people in who do run 48s or 49s (seconds) and they’ll make them way better. By the end of their freshman season, they’ll be running a 46. So seeing them help athletes get two seconds off their 400 time and make them better, that’s what I really like about them. I feel they could do that for me.

“I just want to see how far I can go athletically in the 400, the 200 and the long jump. I want to see what is the best I can truly do.”

With one season of high school track remaining, Schuster has already put together quite a resume.

As a sophomore in 2018, he was the third in the 400 and fifth in the 200. Last year, he won the 400 and 200 and was fourth in the long jump. His time of 48.82 seconds in the 400 was the fastest in the finals of any of the three divisions.

“My goals are to repeat or maybe even do better than what I did last year,” he said. “I want to repeat in the 200 and the 400 and have personal-record times. And for the long jump, I want to do better than what I placed last year.”

