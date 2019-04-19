Depth will be at the heart of high school boys track and field team this season.
The Southeast Conference packs a punch with experienced athletes leading the charge. In the Southern Lakes Conference, Burlington is prepared to challenge for a conference title. And in Metro Classic Conference, Racine Lutheran and St. Catherine's have rapidly improving programs.
Here's look at the Racine County teams:
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Case Eagles
COACH: Dennis Gallagher, third season.
LAST YEAR: Fourth at WIAA Division 1 Bradford regional, eighth at WIAA Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Unavailable.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Eagles should offer a stiff challenge for a conference title this year, with aspirations to surpass last season's results at both regionals and sectionals. Case features two of the best jumpers in the county with Jay Jay Rankins-James and Greg Jenkins.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Josh Slamka, 13th season.
LAST YEAR: Sixth at Division 1 Bradford regional, ninth at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Marty Bell, Darion Folsom, Ethan Gegare, Darquis Lampkin, Khalil McLain, Jaydin McNeal, Jayvion Vinson. Junior — Mike Weaver.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: A solid group of returning sprinters will return for the Rebels. There is also a good expectation for hurdlers this year, according to coach Josh Slamka. Former Rebels track athletes Kenny English, Yahir Hernandez and Kyle Knobloch will also be returning to provide additional coaching depth. “I think they will be a big help along with our already very talented long-time assistant coaches,” Slamka said.
Park Panthers
COACH: Glenn Schultz, 14th season.
LAST YEAR: Seventh at Division 1 Bradford regional, 11th at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional, 53rd at WIAA Division 1 state meet.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Nobal Days, Justen Folk, Cameron Marshall, Isaiah Martin. Juniors — Rashaad Henderson, Rashein Thomas. Sophomores — Logan McBride.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Panthers are admittedly in rebuilding mode at the SEC, Regional and Sectional level, according to coach Glenn Schultz. There will still be chances for individual state qualifiers with the likes of Nobal Days in the high jump as well as with sprinters Rashaad Henderson, Cameron Marshall and Logan McBride.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
Burlington Demons
COACH: Jason Bousman, fifth season.
LAST YEAR: Fourth at SLC meet, fourth at the Division 1 Westosha Central regional, 11th at Division 1 Badger sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Nathan Bousman, Kyle DeRosier, Jack Hartzel, Taylon Hensley, Wyatt Hayes, Brian Konz, Josh Letkewicz, Julian Luciano, Dylin Sheetz, Steve Tully, Ben Vos, Nick Webley and Lucas Zasada. Juniors — Sam Lois, Moises Medina, Jack Shenkenberg. Sophomores — Kaden Blohm, Ben Rummler, Ethan Safar, Zach Wallace.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons will be looking to challenge for a conference title, according to head coach Jason Bousman. Depth will be key this year. For the first time in program history the Demons will boast a roster, for boys and girls track, of over 100 athletes.
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Mike Mikula, ninth season.
LAST YEAR: Sixth at SLC meet, ninth at Division 1 Bradford regional, 17th at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jake Anderson, Samuel Bose, Dillon Brixius, Cade Kevek, Nathan Voge. Juniors — Nathan McMahon, Will Behrens, Tommy Bretl, Kevin Hall. Sophomores — Trae Ford, Marcus Johnson, Hunter Reich, Jacob Tennessen.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Broncos are looking for continued growth from a rebuilding program. Seniors such as Dillon Brixius, Cade Kevek and Nathan Voge should boost leadership while juniors Konner Goetsch and Kevin Hall, as well as sophomore Trae Ford, can offer quality depth in the year ahead.
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Jody Johnsrud, third season.
LAST YEAR: Second at SLC Meet, fifth at Division 1 Bradford regional, 10th at Division 1 Mukwonago sectional, 41st at WIAA Division 1 state meet.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jacob Cheever, Jared Furman, Adam King, Cody Webster, Ian Williams. Juniors — Brett Deschler, Michael Durand, Dan Pankowski, Trevor Pye, Jonathan Zweifel. Sophomores — Tristan McNair, Owen Mehring.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: A roster of over 40 athletes will look to provide continued success for the Wolverines’ program. Dan Pankowski, a junior who placed sixth at state last year in the 4x800m Relay, is among the top returning athletes. Jack McCormick, a sprinter, could make major impact as a freshman this season, according to Johnsrud. “All of the athletes on this team are hardworking and are here to grow into outstanding competitors,” Johnsrud said. “Our coaching staff is extremely excited to build upon last year's success and develop the many new faces into a great team again this season.”
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE
Catholic Central Hilltoppers
COACH: Rick Koceja, third season.
LAST YEAR: Seventh at MCC Meet, fifth at Division 3 Union Grove regional, 23rd at Division 3 Hilbert sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Payton Meinholz, Simon Pedone, Anthony Ricci, Tyler Shaw. Juniors — Nick Aldrich, David Doerflinger, Sam Henderson, Conall Lynch. Sophomores — Aidan Eberle, Rogelio Guerrero, Neal McCourt, Reid Muellenbach.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Hilltoppers will pack depth with many returnees, including Nick Aldrich and Sam Henderson. Aldrich, a junior, will look to improve after qualifying for state last season in the 100 meter.
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Kathleen Rooney, fourth season.
LAST YEAR: Fifth at MCC meet, seventh at Division 2 East Troy regional, 28th at Division 2 Whitewater sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Rishu Avula, Vincent Guardiola, Jack Polzin, Steve Savas, Quinton Stafford. Juniors — Will Gittens, Francesco Quattrone. Sophomores — Jacob Boilek, Kai Dinges, Stephe'n McGravey-Tate.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: A roster packed with depth offers the chance for a great year ahead for the Hawks. Rooney said she is expecting big things from hardworking senior Quinton Stafford while also noting promise for incoming freshman Reya Babu and Jack Lopez.
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Paul Tuskowski, third season.
LAST YEAR: Seventh in MCC, second at Division 3 Union Grove regional, 19th at Division 3 Hilbert sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Prince Brinson, Joshua Hess, Alex Schulz. Juniors — Jaylen Houston, Sullivan Stanke, Tyler Tenner. Sophomores — Riley Eschmann, Kaiden Leonard, Joseph Schmierer, Luke Schmierer, Nathan Zawicki.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Crusaders’ are looking to build on last season with its senior leadership. “Our team goal is to win regionals this year,” Tuskowski said.
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Tom Scheller, 42nd season.
LAST YEAR: Sixth at MCC Meet, sixth at Division 2 East Troy regional, ninth at Division 2 Whitewater sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Timothy Carthron, Guy Van Dis. Junior — Evan Schuster. Sophomores — Jonathan Ramos, Brian Reyna.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Schuster returns for the Angels after having led Racine County entries in the 400 and 200 meter dash at last year’s WIAA Division 2 State Meet. The junior placed third in the 400 and fifth in the 200. “We hope to get as many individual athletes as possible in a scoring position for the MCC meet and get as many as possible to at least sectionals,” Scheller said.
