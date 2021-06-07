Boys tennis: Prairie has plenty to play for at sectional meet

After the first day of the postseason, the Prairie School boys tennis team has plenty of players still playing.
The Hawks advanced entries in five flights to Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at the Pleasant Valley Tennis Center in Jackson and is in second place in the team standings after Monday’s subsectional competition at Prairie.
Still, the Hawks will have some work to do to get to the Division 2 state meet. The other side of the sectional includes perennial powers Brookfield Academy, Shorewood and University School.
"Those schools are always tough," said Prairie coach Nich Schafer. "We will have our work cut out for us."
Thursday's sectional meet will determine which players qualify for the state individual tournament, while the team that scores the most points advances to the state team tournament.
Prairie's Kethan Bajaj won his match at No. 1 singles and will move on, as did Taej Desai at No. 2 singles, and Mauricio Garduno at No. 3 singles.
Bajaj defeated Christian Klein of St. Catherine's-Lutheran 6-0, 6-0 in his only match of the day. Desai had a bye, then beat Aldan Snyder of Saint Thomas More 6-3, 6-2. Garduno beat Brandyn Barron of St. Catherine's-Lutheran 6-0, 6-0, then defeated Austin Lehman of Pius 7-5, 6-1.
In No. 1 doubles, Quincey Eaton and Daniel Dreifuerst were seeded No. 1 but had a bye and won't compete until Thursday. "They hold their future in their hands," Schafer said. "They are scrappy team. If they come out and compete well, they could make it."
The No. 2 doubles team of Joseph Morales and Calvin Sharpe remained unbeaten in doubles play by winning their only match Monday.
The Hawks finished subsectional play with 18 points, second behind New Berlin Eisenhower's 22. St. Catherine-s-Lutheran had no point and did not advance anyone to sectionals.
Division 1
BADGER SUBSECTIONAL: At Lake Geneva, Waterford freshman Andrew Vescio advanced to sectional play at No. 1 singles, while Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles duo of twins Hayden and Domenic McDougal also moved on.
Vescio (14-6) beat Union Grove’s Reid Fredrickson 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 10-7 to advance to Thursday’s sectional meet at Brookfield Central.
"It was an incredibly tight match the whole way through,” said Waterford coach Mike Schuster. “Both players were hitting at a high level and played hard the entire match. Each had so much determination it would be interesting to see how many total points were won by each player, my guess is it would be incredibly close."
Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht agreed. “Reid had a great match,” he said. “He was tough all the way to the end. It was his best match of the year.” Frederickson finished the season 10-6.
For the Broncos, the McDougals defeated Waterford’s Ian Louis and Gus Frost 6-4, 6-2 to advance.
The Wolverines won six of their seven first-round matches, including Spencer Gross beating Union Grove’s Ryan Davis of Union Grove 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Gross then lost to Mukwonago's Kallin Davies 6-1, 6-1.
"That is the most first round victories I can remember,” Schuster said. “We got many No. 4 seeds which meant going up vs. No. 1 Mukwonago in many flights. The boys played their best tennis of the season.”
Burlington had tough draws in almost every flight and the results showed, said coach Ken Savaglia. At No.1 singles, senior Max Meier did not play because of previous obligations.
At No. 4 singles, freshman Chris Naber won his first-round match, but lost his second contest to Southern Lakes rival Brett Hanke of Westosha 6-4, 7-5, despite being up in both sets, Savagalia said.
“The season is over, the guys want to get better and improve on this year,” he said. “The expectation is that a lot of them will be taking some lessons in the off season and hopefully comeback using the experiences from this year.”
TREMPER SUBSECTIONAL: Case’s No. 1 doubles team of senior Connor Mills and Chase Werner earned a spot at Wednesday’s sectional at Tremper by beating Bradford’s Mike Antonacci and Lucas Cowick 6-3, 6-1.
Also for the Eagles, Jack Schmidtmann lost his No. 1 singles match to Tremper's Michael States 6-0, 6-2.
Park's Josh Abel lost to Nil Massaneda of Oak Creek 6-0, 6-0.
Horlick had two entries, Aaron Antressian at No. 1 singles, and Rodney Brushwood at No. 2 singles, but both lost their first matches by default.