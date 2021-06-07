Boys tennis: Prairie has plenty to play for at sectional meet

Union Grove coach Turner Albrecht agreed. “Reid had a great match,” he said. “He was tough all the way to the end. It was his best match of the year.” Frederickson finished the season 10-6.

For the Broncos, the McDougals defeated Waterford’s Ian Louis and Gus Frost 6-4, 6-2 to advance.

The Wolverines won six of their seven first-round matches, including Spencer Gross beating Union Grove’s Ryan Davis of Union Grove 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Gross then lost to Mukwonago's Kallin Davies 6-1, 6-1.

"That is the most first round victories I can remember,” Schuster said. “We got many No. 4 seeds which meant going up vs. No. 1 Mukwonago in many flights. The boys played their best tennis of the season.”

Burlington had tough draws in almost every flight and the results showed, said coach Ken Savaglia. At No.1 singles, senior Max Meier did not play because of previous obligations.

At No. 4 singles, freshman Chris Naber won his first-round match, but lost his second contest to Southern Lakes rival Brett Hanke of Westosha 6-4, 7-5, despite being up in both sets, Savagalia said.