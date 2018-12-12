For most Racine County high school boys swim teams, the quantity might not be there this season.
But the quality could be.
The five county teams are smaller in size than usual, but several All-County first-team swimmers are back in action this season.
There are also three new coaches on the scene. Nick Corveleyn takes over for Frank Michalowski at Case while Michalowski transitions over to Horlick in place of Kayla Rognsvoog. Denita Jones replaces Jake Hanson at Burlington Co-op. Jones previously coached the boys and guided the girls team this fall.
The Prairie/St. Catherine’s team, in its first year as a boys program, has former Olympian Yoav Meiri leading the group.
Here are capsule looks at the five county swimming teams:
Case Eagles
Southeast Conference
COACH: Nick Corveleyn, first season.
LAST YEAR: 6-1 SEC dual meets, second in conference meet, second at Racine Invitational, sixth at WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Tremper sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Drew Esson (all-around), Ryan Hart (freestyle/backstroke), Logan Kolaske (freestyle), Alex Wampole (freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, IM).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Case will lean heavily on the experience of Esson and Hart, who were both All-County first team selections last season.
Esson won the team’s individual high point award with 216 points.
“I am looking forward to learning everything about my team, building a strong bond with the boys and pushing them past the point they think they can get to and hopefully pushing them to state,” Corveleyn said. “I am a new coach looking to make a big splash.”
Horlick Rebels
Southeast Conference
COACH: Frank Michalowski, 23rd season as a boy’s head coach, first year as Horlick’s head coach.
LAST YEAR: 1-6 SEC dual meets, seventh in conference relays, seventh in conference meet, 10th at WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Tremper sectional. Did not score at WIAA state meet. (Zach Pate qualified for diving and finished 24th).
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Ali El-Rasatmi (sprint freestyle), Scott Palmer (I.M., breaststroke, freestyle). Juniors — Joe Abel (butterfly, backstroke), Ben Adams (sprint freestyle), Frank Christensen (diver), Brett Dobrowski (butterfly, freestyle, backstroke), Connor Vertz (sprint freestyle). Sophomore — Austin Lentz (middle distance freestyle, distance freestyle).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: “I’m still learning about what this teams’ strengths are after one week of coaching,” Michalowski said. “My goal is to put swimmers in other events than their specialty throughout the season, which will help me in figuring out where to put them and the end of the season for their final meet.”
Michalowski said that there are several newcomers expected to contribute, including freshmen Michael Cerny, Bryson Doering and Eric Hermann.
“Overall, we have a small team of only 13,” Michalowski said. “My expectations are to have fun, be as competitive as we can be with the talent that I have, improve their times and technique over the course of the season, and practice and compete at a level where we have a lot of heart and a lot of dedication that is second to none.”
Park Panthers
Southeast Conference
COACH: Pete Leslie, 18th season
LAST YEAR: 1-6 SEC dual meets; eighth at conference meet; eighth at WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Tremper sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors —Matt Creuziger (butterfly, sprints), Austin Boley (freestyle, sprints), Calvin Dieck (freestyle). Junior — Drake Ludvigsen (backstroke, freestyle). Sophomore — Josh Abel (backstroke).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: “We have a small team again this year with nine swimmers and one diver,” Leslie said. “That group has a strong core with some returning talent that leads well, and will place well in most invites and dual meets.”
That group is led by sophomore Abel, who earned All-County first-team honors last season. His breaststroke time is less than two seconds from being in the top 10 all-time at Park.
“We’re going to train hard and see if we can top some teams at the end of the season when it matters the most and other teams have to shrink in size due to swim limits,” Leslie said. “Hopefully we can reach some of the goals we’ve set with regards to top 10 in school history, which the boys are training toward. Remember it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, but the size of fight in the dog.”
Burlington Co-op
(Comprised of athletes from Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove, Catholic Central and East Troy)
Southern Lakes Conference
COACH: Denita Jones, previously coached Burlington from 2011-14. This will be Jones’ fourth season as boys coach.
LAST YEAR: 4-2 SLC dual meets, third in conference meet; fifth at WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Tremper Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS (B-Burlington, CC-Catholic Central, UG-Union Grove, W-Waterford): Seniors — Ethan Brannen-W, EJ Wright-B, Payne McCann-B. Juniors — Quinn Adamek-B, Jimmy Keeker-CC, Zach Olstinske-B.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Bailey Bleser, All-Racine County Athlete of the Year last season, has graduated, but there is a lot of returning talent.
Brannen, McCann, Keeker, Wright and Olstinske all earned All-County first team honors, and will likely have a huge impact on the Demons’ season.
Prairie/St. Catherine’s
Southern Lakes Conference
COACH: Yoav Meiri, first year.
LAST YEAR: This is the first year of this program.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Meiri is a former Olympic swimmer and 20-time Israeli champion who has two children enrolled in Prairie’s middle school. “We’ve got a very young team and it’s a new a program so we will have a lot of work to do,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a great year with this group.”
