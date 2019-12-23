Boys swimming preview: Case diver McCray heads list of top returnees

Azaan McCray gave diving a try in 2017 as another option to compete after he broke both of his wrists is gymnastics.
Within two years, he placed fifth in the WIAA Division 1 Swimming and Diving Championships and was named the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year as a freshman at Case High School.
McCray heads the list of returnees for Racine County’s five swimming and diving programs. Other top returnees include Joe Skantz of Case, Zach Olstinske and James Keeker of Burlington Co-op, Joe Abel of Horlick and Drake Ludvigsen and Josh Abel of Park.
Meanwhile, two former county swimmers are returning to take over their high school programs.
Charles Julius, a 2015 Case graduate who was a state qualifier in the 100-yard breaststroke as a senior, replaces Nick Corveleyn. And Katie Maranger, a 2017 Horlick graduate, takes over for interim coach Frank Michalowski.
Here are previews of the five county swimming programs:
Southeast Conference Case Eagles
COACH: Charles Julius, first season.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors —Tim Riegelman (distance freestyle, breaststroke), Ryan Gardiner (sprint freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke), Christian Fleury (freestyle, breaststroke) Junior — Joe Skantz (butterfly, sprint freestyle) Sophomores — Azaan McCray (diving), Bryce Helland (backstroke, freestyle).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: In addition to established swimmers and divers Riegelman, Gardiner, Fleury, Skantz, and McCray, Case looks to unlock the potential of a slew of newcomers, notably Yash Patil, Will Arnold, Connor Mills, and Inigo Serrano, who can add depth to the team.
“As a first-year coach and former Case swimmer, I know what it takes to do well in the sport,” Julius said. “I recognize the dedication that exists on my team, so I look forward to giving them the best opportunities for success”
Horlick Rebels
Coach: Katie Maranger, first season
LAST SEASON: Team record is not available.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Joe Abel (backstroke/butterfly); Brett Dobrowski (freestyle/butterfly); Ben Adams (freestyle). Juniors — Austin Lentz (freestyle). Sophomores Mike Cerny (individual medley); Bryce Doering (freestyle); Eric Herrmann (freestyle).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: In addition to established swimmers Abel, Adams, Lentz and Cerny, Horlick has added freshman Evan Lock (freestyle) a first-year swimmer.
“Being a Horlick graduate, it is a wonderful opportunity coming back leading and coaching a sport that I was once part of,” Maranger said. “This is a building season by adjusting to new coaching styles and swimming new events to the individual swimmers.”
Park Panthers
COACH: Pete Leslie, 20th season.
LAST SEASON: Placed eighth in the 11-team WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. Was eighth in the SLC duals.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Drake Ludvigsen (distance). Juniors — Josh Abel (strokes/distance); Cullen Krogh (diving); Jalen Sims (breaststroke). Sophomores — Ethan Scholzen (sprints); Jared Smith (backstroke).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With 16 swimmers on the varsity, Leslie has more depth than he’s had in recent seasons. Leading the way are Ludvigsen and Abel, each of whom earned first-team All-County honors last season. Abel was voted team MVP and ranks fifth all-time at Park in the backstroke (58.10) and seventh all-time in the 100 butterfly (56.42).
“Even though we have more swimmers, most are young and have a lot to learn, but we will put in the time and effort and see how that plays out by the end of the season,” Leslie said. “It also will be important for the team to keep building in size for the future as well.”
Southern Lakes Conference Burlington Co-op
(Comprised of athletes from Burlington, Waterford, Union Grove, Catholic Central and East Troy)
COACH: Denita Jones, fifth season.
LAST SEASON: 5-2 in the SLC.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Quinn Adamek (freestyle); Thomas Bretl (freestyle); Jacob Brieske (freestyle); Kevin Hall (distance freestyle); James Keeker (individual medley, butterfly); Zach Olstinske (backstroke, breaststroke). Sophomores — Evander Craig (breaststroke, individual medley); Spencer Gross (breaststroke, individual medley); Devyn Tyacke (freestyle).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Olstinske, Keeker, Hall and Brieske lead a team that should be a force in the SLC. Freshmen Hopking Uyenbat and Caleb Weis both come to the team with swim club experience and provide versatility and depth. Keeker swam the butterfly leg of the medley relay, which set a team record at the WIAA Division 1 Park Sectional. He was voted team MVP.
On the strength of that nucleus, Jones has a goal of finishing third in the SLC to Elkhorn and Badger Co-op.
“The strength of the team is from our senior class and the two incoming freshman,” she said. “This group of boys will provide the versatility and talent the team will need to successes this season.”
PSC Aquatics (Prairie, St. Catherine’s)
COACH: Yoav Meiri, second season.
LAST SEASON: Eighth in SLC.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Tarkan Fletcher (freestyle, backstroke) Juniors— Kadin Purath (freestyle, butterfly), Owen Andreasen (backstroke), Erik Westman (freestyle, breaststroke).
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: In addition to established swimmers, PSC has added freshmen Tim Peterson (freestyle, breaststroke).
“The ‘Fab Five’ are few but fierce,” Meiri said. “While we were hoping for more returning swimmers as well as more newcomers, we understand that having no home pool, later practice hours at a remote location (Sealed Air YMCA) are all factors that deterred swimmers from joining the team. That said, we are seeing great improvements and look forward to quite a few team records to fall this season.”