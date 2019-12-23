Boys swimming preview: Case diver McCray heads list of top returnees

Park Panthers

COACH: Pete Leslie, 20th season.

LAST SEASON: Placed eighth in the 11-team WIAA Division 1 Greenfield Sectional. Was eighth in the SLC duals.

RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Drake Ludvigsen (distance). Juniors — Josh Abel (strokes/distance); Cullen Krogh (diving); Jalen Sims (breaststroke). Sophomores — Ethan Scholzen (sprints); Jared Smith (backstroke).

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With 16 swimmers on the varsity, Leslie has more depth than he’s had in recent seasons. Leading the way are Ludvigsen and Abel, each of whom earned first-team All-County honors last season. Abel was voted team MVP and ranks fifth all-time at Park in the backstroke (58.10) and seventh all-time in the 100 butterfly (56.42).

“Even though we have more swimmers, most are young and have a lot to learn, but we will put in the time and effort and see how that plays out by the end of the season,” Leslie said. “It also will be important for the team to keep building in size for the future as well.”

Southern Lakes Conference Burlington Co-op