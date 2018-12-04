Frank Michalowski took over as head coach for the Horlick High School boys swimming team this season and brought his winning ways with him.
Michalowski was highly successful as the Case boys and girls teams for decades, sending many swimmers and divers to the state meet.
In his first dual meet guiding the Rebels on Tuesday, Horlick defeated Kenosha Bradford 88-79 at Horlick.
Scott Palmer and Joseph Abel each won four events for the Rebels. Palmer won 200-yard individual medley in 2:24.81, the 100 breaststroke (1:09.88), and swam lefgs on the winning 200 medley relay (2:03.02) and 400 freestyle relay (4:16.07).
Abel won the 100 butterfly (1:08.09), the 100 backstroke (1:16.07), and was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.
"It was a good first result for us," Michalowski said. "We have a lot of talented swimmers on the roster this season and I'm looking forward to a good year."
BURLINGTON CO-OP 124, DELAVAN-DARIEN 43: The Demons won their first Southern Lakes Conference dual meet of the season behind Jimmy Keeker and Ethan Brannen.
Keeker and Brannen each won two individual events, and were part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Keeker won the 200 freestyle (2:00.15) and the 50 freestyle (24.86), while Brannen won the 200 individual medley (2:16.27) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.22).
OAK CREEK 110, CASE 71: AJ Wampole won two events for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference dual meet loss at Oak Creek.
Wampole, along with Drew Esson, Ryan Hart and Joe Skanz, won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.69. Wampole also won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.42).
"It was a fantastic first meet," said first-year Case coach Nick Corveleyn. "We've got a really good team and I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do this season."
FRANKLIN 139, PARK 33: The Panthers were led by Josh Abel, but didn't have enough to win a Southeast Conference dual meet at Franklin.
Abel placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.55) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.33).
"We weren't too far off of our times from last year," Park coach Pete Leslie said. "I'm happy with how this first meet went, and we have a lot of room to improve."
