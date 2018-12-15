Edmund Wright could do no wrong on Saturday.
The Burlington Co-op swimmer won all four events he entered to help the Demons win the five-team Pirate Invitational at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Washington.
Wright won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.15 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 53.31 seconds — almost four seconds faster than Wyatt Roller from Port Washington.
He also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and freestyle relays. Also on the relay were Payne McCann, Ethan Brannen and James Keeker. The medley relay won in 1:47.36, while the freestyle relay won in 1:37.17.
Keeker won the 200 freestyle (1:57.38) and placed second in the 100 butterfly (56.66). Brannen placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:13.31) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.53).
The Demons won the meet with 535 points. Host Port Washington was second with 492 and Chilton was third with 400.
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: Case won the 100 freestyle relay and placed second in three other events to finish fourth at the eight-team meet at Park.
Ryan Hart, Joe Skantz, Drew Esson and Matthew Evans won the 100 freestyle relay in 46.28 seconds. The Eagles also placed second in the 200 butterfly relay, the 200 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay.
Case finished with 100 points. Horlick, which placed third in the diving competition, placed sixth with 68, while Park was seventh with 52. Franklin won the meet with 196 points.
In the butterfly relay, Hart, Esson, AJ Wampole, Tim Riegelman placed second in 1:47.52. Hart, Skantz, Evans and Jacob Staples finished second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:37.27. Staples, Wampole, Evans and Skantz were on the 200 medley relay that was second in 1:52.04. The 400 individual medley relay of Hart, Riegelman, Esson and Wampole placed third in 4:18.51.
"The boys really pulled together and stepped up," said Case first-year coach Nick Corveleyn. "It gave us real confidence to make a mark this year."
Horlick was third in the diving with 243.45 points. The Rebels took fifth in the 400 medley, 400 individual medley and 200 backstroke relays.
For the Panthers, the 100 freestyle relay of Matt Creuziger, Drake Ludvigsen, Josh Abel and Austin Boley placed third in 49.20 seconds. The same four swimmers placed fourth in the 400 individual medley relay in 4:32.12.
