Racine County has been represented at the WIAA state soccer tournament for the past five seasons, with those teams winning three state championships.
The Prairie School and St. Catherine’s High School have taken turns making the Division 4 state tournament in Milwaukee. The Hawks won the 2017 title by beating Sturgeon Bay 1-0. The Angels won the 2016 championship, defeating Winnebago Lutheran 4-2 in overtime. The Angels also made the 2015 tournament. but lost in the semifinals.
Prairie won the 2014 championship by beating Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 2-0 and lost the 2013 title match to University School of Milwaukee 1-0.
Will the state streak continue in 2018? That’s the biggest question as boys soccer kicks off another season this week.
The Hawks and Angels both lost a lot of talent from their 2017 sides, but should have enough to compete for a Metro Classic Conference championship and a state tournament berth.
In the Southern Lakes Conference, Union Grove returns three All-Racine County first team players and could contend for a conference title. In the Southeast Conference, Case, Horlick and Park look to rebound from disappointing seasons.
This season will also see some familiar faces on different sidelines. Zeke Gutierrez, who coached at Park last season, takes over as head coach at Horlick. Peter LaBoda, who previously coached at Horlick, is the new coach at Racine Lutheran. Cameron Pope will coach at Park this season.
Here’s a closer look at the Racine County teams:
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
COACH: Gregg Anderle, second season
2017 RECORD: 4-14-1 overall, 3-4 SEC, lost to Milwaukee South 4-1 in Division 1 regional semifinals.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Casey Ernst (D), Omar Lara (D/MF), Goel Martinez (GK). Juniors — Brendan Baugrud (MF), Jaxon Ford (MF), Antonio Loza (MF), Shawn Maringer (F), Jake Passehl (F), Hubert Smielecki (D/MF). Sophomores — Michael Cabaletra (D), Conor Mills (F/MF), Chase Werner (GK).
OUTLOOK: The Eagles return a core of 12 letterwinners and the midfield should be strong, Anderle said. Baugrud and Ford were All-County honorable mentions last season. The side needs to improve on defense and become more efficient in finishing around the goal, Anderle said.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Zeke Gutierrez, first season (replaces Matthew Tuttle)
2017 RECORD: 3-11-2 overall, 2-4-1 SEC, lost to Franklin 6-0 in Division 1 regional semifinals.
RETURNING LETTERWINNER: Senior — Aaron Blanco (MF).
OUTLOOK: Gutierrez, who coached at Park last season, switches to the Rebels this season. Horlick lost 10 seniors from the 2017 squad, but almost half of the program’s 34 players are freshmen, Gutierrez said.
Park Panthers
COACH: Cameron Pope, first season (replaces Zeke Gutierrez)
2017 RECORD: 4-14-1 overall, 1-6 SEC, lost to Oak Creek 4-0 in Division 1 regional semifinals.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Cruz Avila (MF), Jonathan Muños (MF), Carlos Rojas (D/MF). Junior — Jordan Modren (F). Sophomores — Vinny Wentorf (D/MF), Alonzo Zertuche (MF).
OUTLOOK: Muños, an All-County first-teamer in 2017, is a dynamic two-way player, while Wentorf and Rojas are stalwarts on the back line. Zertuche was an All-County second team selection last season. The team has fewer players than expected, said Pope, who is in his first season as a head coach. “We have several excellent skill players,” he said. “We must work on our on-field composure.”
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington Demons
COACH: Joel Molitor, fourth season
2017 RECORD: 6-10-1 overall, 3-6 SLC, lost to Monona Grove 6-0 n Division 2 regional semifinal.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Max Cook (D). Juniors — Kyler Lawer (D), Dylin Sheetz (D). Sophomores — Dylan Melchiorre (F), Luis Rodriguez (F).
OUTLOOK: The Demons’ goal is a top-four finish in the SLC and a top half seeding in the playoff regional, Molitor said. “We are very young, but also very experienced,” he said. “This is the highest percentage of club-level boy players that we have ever had at Burlington. Combined with a few returning upperclassmen, this should make for an exciting team.”
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Sean Jung, seventh season
2017 RECORD: 15-4-3 overall, 6-3 SLC, lost to Waterford 1-1 (4-2) in Division 2 regional semifinals.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jake Anderson (MF), Drake Miller (D/MF). Juniors — Jacob Bulgrin (GK), Brandon Dodge (MF), Ricardo Farfan (F), Logan Farrington (F), Dylan Fleischman (MF), Kevin Jaworski (D), Christian Lentz (MF), Sawyer Richardson (D). Sophomore — Ben Erickson (D).
OUTLOOK: The Broncos lost 11 seniors from last season’s side, and that will certainly pose some challenges. Jung said. But three key juniors return: forward Farrington (28 goals, 13 assists), midfielder Lentz and defender Richardson. All three were All-County first-teamers. The team also has the school’s most talented freshman class, Jung said, and several of them will make the varsity squad.
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Dan Prailes, second season
2017 RECORD: 3-14-2 overall, 2-7 SLC, lost to New Berlin East 2-0 in Division 2 regional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Isaiah Bergstedt (D), Michael Bose (D), Jacob Cheever (F/MF), Drew Degreef (F/MF), Jack Degreef (F/MF), Max Engel (D), Chris Estrada (F/MF), Michael Hyland (GK), Adin Tyma (MF/F). Junior — Jace Kuepper (MF). Sophomores — Will French (D), Owen Mehring (F), Adison Tyma (F).
OUTLOOK: The Wolverines return 13 letterwinners, including Estrada, a four-year varsity starter, who had eight goals and three assists last season. Also back is goalkeeper Hyland, an All-County honorable mention pick in 2017.
Metro Classic Conference
The Prairie School
COACH: Corey Oakland, 13th season
2017 RECORD: 17-4-3 overall, 5-1-1 Metro Classic, defeated Sturgeon Bay 1-0 in Division 4 state championship match.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Nick Dybul (D), JD Dreifuerst (MF), Gabe Perez (MF/D). Juniors — Luis Garduno (MF), Nick Hawkins (F), Caden Holum (MF).
OUTLOOK: The Hawks are defending Division 4 state champions, but lost a lot of scoring and leadership from that winning season. The biggest loss will be Racine County Player of the Year Nolan Wolf, who scored 43 goals and had 7 assists. Still, the side’s overall depth should be as good, while the midfield provides a good balance of technical and athletic ability, Oakland said. Dybul, an All-County first teamer, will lead the defense. Hawkins and Perez were All-County second-teamers. “Overall, expectations remain high, but a tough schedule should challenge us along the way,” Oakland said.
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Peter LaBoda, first season (replaces Kevin McNamara)
2017 RECORD: 1-16-2 overall, 0-7 Metro Classic, lost to Richland Center 0-0 (5-3) in Division 4 regional semifinals.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Will Schuessler (D), Austin Cruz (D), Chris Rivera (F). Juniors — Griffin Radke (D/MF). Sophomore — TJ Christensen (MF/F).
OUTLOOK: LaBoda, who previously coached at Horlick, takes over from McNamara. The squad is still looking to get some returning players back, he said. “We are going to be an inexperienced team, but with the right attitude and effort, things are promising,” LaBoda said.
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Ben Lake, 18th season
2017 RECORD: 12-6-2 overall, 5-0-1 Metro Classic, lost to Prairie 2-1 in Division 4 sectional final.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Giovanni Altarmirano (D/MF), Antonio Amaya (D/MF), Cristo Duran (D/MF/F), Paul Serratos (MF/D). Juniors — Sam French (D/MF), Alberto Galvan (GK), Brock Naidl (D/MF/F), Trey Polk (D/MF/F), Nick Theama (D/MF). Sophomores — Juan Meijia (MF), Bryan Vasquez (F).
OUTLOOK: The Angels, who won the Metro Classic title last season, graduated 10 seniors, but return a nice group of players that got plenty of playing time last season, Lake said. Serratos was an All-County second team selection last season.
