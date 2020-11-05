Boys soccer: Prairie looking to paint a masterpiece at state: WITH VIDEO

WIND POINT — For Corey Oakland, who earned a fine arts degree from UW-Milwaukee in 1999, it’s a matter of “gestalt.” That’s an artful term that he feels best describes his Prairie School boys soccer team.
Gestalt, a Google search reveals, “is an organized whole that is perceived as more than the sum of its parts.” And, yes, it really does apply with the Hawks.
Here’s a team that graduated six All-Racine County players from last year’s WIAA Division 4 runner-up team, including Player of the Year Luis Garduno. And yet, Prairie has come close to matching last year’s record and has earned its ninth appearance in the WIAA Tournament since the 2000 merger between public and private schools.
The Hawks (14-2-1), the top-ranked team in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, open play Saturday with a 2 p.m. semifinal against Arcadia (8-2) at Kewaskum High School. Prairie has earned the top seed in the four-team field.
“You could look at it and say the individuals maybe aren’t quite as talented, but the team as a whole could potentially be better,” said Oakland, who has guided the Hawks to four straight championships. “It’s the sum-of-its-parts type of thing.
“The motto is ‘gestalt,’ which is a German art term. When you see a painting, you see the whole painting. You don’t see the brush strokes. So, hopefully, when we’re playing well, you’re seeing the whole painting. You’re seeing everyone working together, fighting for each other.
“And I did from the start that this could be one of those teams.”
These Hawks truly are the most ideal representation of a team for Oakland, who has a distaste for individual statistics. Ask Oakland who the Hawks’ leading scorer during any season and he’ll invariably reply that he has no idea. And he probably doesn’t.
But the results have spoken for themselves this season, when the Hawks are creating yet more excellence around a returning nucleus of Daniel Bravo, Daniel Dreifuerst, Devin Stoltenberg and Carsten Ovesen.
There’s been some tweaking. Dreifuerst, who played on defense last season, was switched to forward. Cameron McPhee was promoted from what Oakland described as “a super sub” last season to a reliable scoring threat (three goals in two sectional games). Eric Morocco emerged as a defensive stopper after some growing pains.
Henry Schumacher, who did not play last season after transferring, has been a force on the outside. Nathan Breiwick has played extensively as a defender.
And then there are Spencer Dues and Finn Peterson.
“Last year, Spencer Dues had a reserve role and this year he’s been a starter in multiple positions,” Oakland said. “And Finn Peterson is another one. Those two guys have been asked to play multiple positions and done a great job.
So we’ve had some pieces that have just fit in right away where you knew where those were going to be and then we’ve had other guys who have done a lot. Spencer and Finn are two of those guys.”
Oakland, who has never had a losing record as Prairie’s coach, has annually been able to replenish his roster. But this season has been perhaps his most masterful job.
“It’s definitely been a surprise for me,” said Bravo, a junior who is a three-year starter. “A lot of our players left and this really shows how other players have stepped up to fill those roles. And we’ve had a very good year.”
Who has been one of the biggest surprises for Bravo?
“Eric Morocco,” he said. “He really filled in a key role in the midfield and has locked down other teams. He’s fantastic.”
Prairie charged into a season that once hung in the balance because of the COVID-19 pandemic with seven victories in its first eight games. The Hawks’ only loss during that stretch was when they were edged 3-2 by Whitefish Bay Dominican Sept. 23 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
In retrospect, it was a team-building moment. Just five days later, the Hawks defeated Dominican 4-1 at Prairie.
“The attitude wasn’t there,” Dreifuerst said of the first game against Dominican. “We were just starting out and we really didn’t know where everyone fit yet. We graduated so many people and there were so many people who were in new spots who hadn’t started before or hadn’t played much before.
“Corey really made sure we bounced back because we played them again the next week and he really pushed us to become a better team. And that’s eventually what we became. The mentality was different. We all wanted to win for each other.”
A 2-1 loss to Shoreland Lutheran Oct. 5 has been the Hawks’ only other loss. And now they are charging into the state tournament — they’re making the move from Division 4 to Division 3 — with a six-game winning streak.
(There are fewer teams playing soccer this fall because of the pandemic, resulting in three divisions for this year’s tournament.)
Prairie has outscored its opponents 22-1 during that stretch.
The Division 3 field features a familiar opponent in in second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (11-0). Prairie lost to University School 1-0 in the 2013 Division 4 championship.
But Oakland also has plenty of respect for No. 3 St. Lawrence Seminary (10-1-2) and Arcadia (8-2).
“This should be a real exciting tournament,” Oakland said. “There’s a couple of knowns and a couple of unknown-type teams there. Obviously, we’ve crossed paths with University School several times. But the third-and fourth-seed teams I also expect to be strong.
“Arcadia has only been in existence for 10 years as a program, but where they were to where they are now, I expect them to be a very dynamic and challenging team. And the same thing with St. Lawrence Seminary. Certainly, they’ve put together some real strong results this year.”
Beyond that, there’s the challenge of having to play at least 180 minutes of especially intense soccer within about seven hours because of this year’s pandemic-impacted tournament format. Prairie will be on shorter rest then their championship opponent since the Hawks are playing the later semifinal.
“It’s just another one of those things where we say, ‘Tell us what to do and we’ll do it,’ “ Oakland said. “It’s not like we look at it as a huge negative. We’ve said it all year. We’ve said it all year — be adaptable and roll with the punches.
“When everybody saw the format, there were a lot of people who were like, ‘Wow!’ It was definitely a surprise. But we expected it to be different. And the WIAA has stated very clearly that no teams are allowed to stay overnight.
“So when you’re dealing with a situation where they’re doing everything they can to make this tournament happen … it’ll be difficult, but it will be up to us to plan as coaches.
“It is what it is and the other option is to not play. And we’re not going to pass up the opportunity to play.”
