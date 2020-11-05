Boys soccer: Prairie looking to paint a masterpiece at state: WITH VIDEO

So we’ve had some pieces that have just fit in right away where you knew where those were going to be and then we’ve had other guys who have done a lot. Spencer and Finn are two of those guys.”

Oakland, who has never had a losing record as Prairie’s coach, has annually been able to replenish his roster. But this season has been perhaps his most masterful job.

“It’s definitely been a surprise for me,” said Bravo, a junior who is a three-year starter. “A lot of our players left and this really shows how other players have stepped up to fill those roles. And we’ve had a very good year.”

Who has been one of the biggest surprises for Bravo?

“Eric Morocco,” he said. “He really filled in a key role in the midfield and has locked down other teams. He’s fantastic.”

Prairie charged into a season that once hung in the balance because of the COVID-19 pandemic with seven victories in its first eight games. The Hawks’ only loss during that stretch was when they were edged 3-2 by Whitefish Bay Dominican Sept. 23 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

In retrospect, it was a team-building moment. Just five days later, the Hawks defeated Dominican 4-1 at Prairie.