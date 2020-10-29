Boys soccer Prairie beats St. Catherine's 2-0: WITH VIDEO

WIND POINT — Juan Casares didn't bother with any small talk. When asked how far he could envision The Prairie School boys soccer team advancing this season, Casares was matter-of-fact and to the point.
"I know they're going to win state," the St. Catherine's senior midfielder said after his team lost to the Hawks 2-0 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal Thursday at Prairie. "They're not selfish at all. They just play with heart and leave everything on the field every game."
Prairie coach Corey Oakland, who fosters a one-game-at-a-time mentality, doesn't want to hear any talk about his team winning its fifth state championship in the last decade. But he's not going to question any talk about how well the 13-2-1 Hawks are playing.
Take Thursday night on a windy 40-degree night at Prairie, when the Hawks improved to 2-0-1 against St. Catherine's this season.
Junior forward Cam McPhee handled the scoring with two first-half goals. And the defense, led by Jacob Boilek and Carsten Ovesen, played 90 minutes of air-tight defense. St. Catherine's (10-4-3) was limited to just two shots on goal, compared with 12 for Prairie.
"We've been talking a lot lately, 'let's attack with fire and defend with ice,' " said Oakland, whose team plays Lake Mills for the sectional championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Prairie. "Like, let's be calm and composed and manage things so that you're not in a panicky situation.
"Our defense has just been fantastic in terms of nothing looks panicked and everything is sorted out. Good teams like we played tonight are still going to get chances, but you try to minimize those opportunities and you try to make sure you're in a position where if they do get a chance, it's not going to be a clean look usually."
St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake certainly respected a Prairie defense that has been almost completely retooled from last year's Division 4 state runner-up team.
"They're really compact, they transition well and they support their attack really well," he said. "You can tell they're definitely an older group and they did a good job.
"We had our opportunities in the first half. We just didn't pull the trigger. We had three incredible opportunities in the first half where I think if we would have gotten the shot off quicker, we would have scored."
Lake was referencing two opportunities, one by Casares and another by Victor Moreno within the first 20 minutes, that might have changed the complexion of this game.
Meanwhile, Prairie came after St. Catherine's slowly and methodically.
At 19:50, McPhee took a pass from Daniel Bravo and hit the crossbar from about 16 yards. The ball bounced down and into the net for the Hawks' first goal.
And at 36:09, McPhee scored again, this time on an assist from Daniel Dreifuerst, to give Prairie a 2-0 advantage.
"He's really good at making lateral runs and always moving on and off the ball," Ovesen said of McPhee. "He's awfully good at checking back into the ball and leaving room behind him for all of our strikers to make runs.
"He's also really good at drawing players in and then cutting around them. He just has really good movement off the ball and he's got a really good shot."
St. Catherine's, which has a starting lineup that features three freshmen and two sophomores, held Prairie in check for the rest of the game. But with Prairie's defense playing as well as it has, St. Catherine's was not able to make a move.
How does Boilek explain Prairie allowing just one goal in three matches against St. Catherine's this season?
"We found that we were able to do a lot better by staying tucked in together and working as a team to focus not only on offense but also focusing on coming back and defending as a whole and not just as a single defensive line," he said.
Despite the season-ending loss, Lake was thrilled by his team's season. Even though the Angels started just four seniors in Casares, Bryan Vasquez, Brian Reyna and Aleski Estrada, they remained competitive — even against Prairie, which is ranked No. 1 among Division 3 teams by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
"We were led by a small group of seniors and they had a tough role this year," said Lake, whose team was ranked sixth in Division 3. "They had to fill in all the gaps of the guys who graduated last year. They knew they were going to have a very young talented group coming in and they developed as leaders as the season went on, which was good to see."
As for Prairie, it is three victories away from what would be the program's sixth state championship. But on that subject, Boilek spoke in terms his coach would appreciate.
"We definitely have a chance, but I don't want to jinx anything," he said. "And I believe that we just need to take it one game at a time."
In the other sectional semifinal Thursday, the ninth-ranked L-Cats beat Lakeside Lutheran 5-1. The Hawks beat Lake Mills 8-0 in a Division 4 state semifinal last year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!