Boys soccer Prairie beats St. Catherine's 2-0: WITH VIDEO

"Our defense has just been fantastic in terms of nothing looks panicked and everything is sorted out. Good teams like we played tonight are still going to get chances, but you try to minimize those opportunities and you try to make sure you're in a position where if they do get a chance, it's not going to be a clean look usually."

St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake certainly respected a Prairie defense that has been almost completely retooled from last year's Division 4 state runner-up team.

"They're really compact, they transition well and they support their attack really well," he said. "You can tell they're definitely an older group and they did a good job.

"We had our opportunities in the first half. We just didn't pull the trigger. We had three incredible opportunities in the first half where I think if we would have gotten the shot off quicker, we would have scored."

Lake was referencing two opportunities, one by Casares and another by Victor Moreno within the first 20 minutes, that might have changed the complexion of this game.

Meanwhile, Prairie came after St. Catherine's slowly and methodically.