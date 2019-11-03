WIND POINT — Corey Oakland is quick to concede his Prairie School boys soccer team didn't exactly put on a clinic Saturday.
He'll also point out that he was dealing with a bunch of tired legs after the Hawks played 110 minutes of soccer Friday.
What matters to him is that his program once again figured out a way to advance to the WIAA Division 4 Tournament, which it has won four times since he took over the program in 2006.
The Hawks earned that privilege on a cold Saturday afternoon with they defeated Brookfield Academy 3-0 in the Division 4 sectional championship at Prairie's field.
Max Yde, who scored Prairie's only goal in a victory over St. Catherine's in the semifinal Friday, came through again in the first half. And then Cam McPhee and Nick Hawkins scored at the 57th and 58th minutes to pretty much put it away for Prairie (16-1-5), which has only allowed two goals in four postseason games.
"They're always well coached, they're skilled and they have a real mental toughness, too," Brookfield Academy coach Lee Rogers said. "I was impressed with the way they really knocked the ball around. If you make mistakes, they make you pay for it.
"And they stayed with it. They had some chances and didn't put it in, we had a couple, but they just stayed with it the whole way."
That's what makes these Hawks special. The weathered what Oakland said was their worst 45 minutes of the season in the first half against St. Catherine's. And on Saturday, they converted just three of 21 shots.
And yet, they succeeded even when they weren't at their best. It's called winning ugly and Oakland, perfectionist that he is, will take that any time.
"If you would have told me before the game, 'Maybe you won't play your best game of the year and maybe there's going to be a lot of things you're frustrated with but you'll still win 3-0,' I think I would have taken that any day of the week. It is important that we keep that big-picture view.
"We're a team that plays with a ton of confidence and swagger, in a good way. Just for whatever reason these past few games, we just didn't have that as much. We were playing a little more uptight.
"I think at the end, it started to come back together again, where we were just generating shot after shot. We were putting endless pressure on their goal."
If the Hawks can maintain that momentum, one has to like their chances of winning a third state championship since 2014. A defense led by Francesco Quattrone, Daniel Dreifuerst and Carsten Ovesen was once again overwhelming, allowing Brookfield Academy (9-6-4) just one shot.
"Their center back (Quattrone) is probably one of the best I've seen this year," Rogers said. "He just does such a nice job winning the ball. They knock it around really well. They don't just kick it away.
"When your back defensive line can start your attack, that's always a nice thing. Plus their goalkeeper (Devin Stoltenberg) is all part of that, too."
Making that defense all the more impressive is Quattrone, Oversen and Dreifuerst are all new starters on defense this season.
"We're progressing really well," Quattrone said. "We started out the season and there were a couple spots (where they struggled), but then I think we all became comfortable with it. And we're becoming more confident."
It could become even more promising for the Hawks. Senior midfielder Jason Frosch, who is their leading scorer, could return for the state tournament after being out with an injury since Oct. 18.
With him energizing the offense on a team that already has a dominating defense, all the pieces could be coming together at the right time for this team. The Hawks open tournament play Thursday with a semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
"We were there two years ago and it was just as awesome feeling for me being there as a sophomore," senior midfielder Caden Holum said. "Playing in the state tournament means everything and to be back there as a senior is a wish come true."
