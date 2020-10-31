Boys soccer: Prairie advances to WIAA Division 3 State Tournament: WITH VIDEOS

Prairie defeated Lake Mills 8-0 last season in a state Division 4 semifinal at the Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. It was a far more tense matchup this time before Dreifuerst produced produced a game-changing moment.

It was at 74:28 when Dreifuerst earned a penalty kick after getting fouled by Lucas Hart. He put his shot through to give the Hawks some badly-needed breathing room.

"At that point, we were starting to settle into the game," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "By no means were we controlling it, but we were looking much more comfortable and starting to create some really good chances.

"The ball was played into the corner and he did a great job. In the end, it's a team sport, but you also need individual moments and he basically beat the defender on the end line and the defender had to make a decision — 'Either I let him go in and he can shoot on the goalkeeper or I can grab him and try to hold him back.'

"He grabbed him and held him back. It's an obvious penalty and the ref has to call it. It was an offensive moment that he created on the dribble."

Dreifuerst was just getting warmed up. He scored on a breakaway at 83:37 to extend Prairie's lead to 3-0. Calvin Sharpe had the assist.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}