Boys soccer: Prairie advances to WIAA Division 3 State Tournament: WITH VIDEOS

WIND POINT — When Daniel Dreifuerst arrived at The Prairie School's soccer field Saturday, he was feeling as if a lot of cumbersome baggage had been removed from his mind.
Just a few hours earlier earlier, the senior had submitted his college applications to Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Butler and Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. The pressure was off after this lengthy process. His head was clear. And he was feeling as if he could take on the world.
"Getting that out of the way kind of lifted that off of my chest and allowed me to play with more of a free head during the game," he said. "Subconsciously, I think it helps not having a lot of stress."
To put it mildly. The forward gave Prairie a 2-0 lead with a penalty kick at 74:28 and then added two more goals in the Hawks' 4-0 victory over Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship at the Ruud Family Soccer Complex.
Prairie took a 1-0 lead in the second minute on Cameron McPhee’s goal — his third in the last two games.
The Hawks (14-2-1), ranked No. 1 in Division 3 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, advance to the state tournament for the second straight season. They play in the state tournament Saturday at Kewaskum High School. The four remaining teams will be reseeded and semifinal matchups have not been determined.
Prairie defeated Lake Mills 8-0 last season in a state Division 4 semifinal at the Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. It was a far more tense matchup this time before Dreifuerst produced produced a game-changing moment.
It was at 74:28 when Dreifuerst earned a penalty kick after getting fouled by Lucas Hart. He put his shot through to give the Hawks some badly-needed breathing room.
"At that point, we were starting to settle into the game," Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. "By no means were we controlling it, but we were looking much more comfortable and starting to create some really good chances.
"The ball was played into the corner and he did a great job. In the end, it's a team sport, but you also need individual moments and he basically beat the defender on the end line and the defender had to make a decision — 'Either I let him go in and he can shoot on the goalkeeper or I can grab him and try to hold him back.'
"He grabbed him and held him back. It's an obvious penalty and the ref has to call it. It was an offensive moment that he created on the dribble."
Dreifuerst was just getting warmed up. He scored on a breakaway at 83:37 to extend Prairie's lead to 3-0. Calvin Sharpe had the assist.
And at 88:01, Dreifuerst took a pass from Jayce Jaramillo and completed his second career hat trick as the Hawks took a 4-0 lead.
"For a while they were holding on and hoping to get one," Dreifuerst said of Lake Mills. "And once that happened (the penalty kick), they had to push up, so we were able to attack more."
It was a clutch performance by a clutch player.
"In the second half, we played a lot better and Dan's performance was that coming to life," Prairie goalkeeper Devin Stoltenberg said. "For him to get a hat trick was amazing. It really lifted the team.
"After the first-half troubles when we had trouble scoring, we all felt better."
Until Dreifuerst's scoring surge, it appeared that Prairie would have to survive on just McPhee's goal. And the Hawks would have considering how well its defense has been playing.
Lake Mills senior forward John Wilke, who finished his high school career with 109 goals, was shut out for the second straight game by Prairie.
"Eric Morocco was playing really good one-on-one defense with him," McPhee said. "He was locking him down and our midfield defense — both Eric and Carsten (Ovesen) — were keeping an eye on him and making sure he didn't have any options."
Also for Prairie, Stoltenberg had his third straight shutout. Oakland isn't one to stress individual accomplishments and Stoltenberg has no idea how many shutouts he has this season.
What the junior can say is that he's playing with a great deal of confidence these days.
"I think in the past three games, I've been feeling great," said Stoltenberg, a two-year starter. "Our game against St. Cat's (a 2-0 sectional semifinal victory Thursday over St. Catherine's), I didn't feel I was going to let anything in. I felt great today, too."
That same couldn't be said for Lake Mills coach Tony Cooke, whose team finished 9-4-1. He was so overcome with emotion following the loss while addressing his players, that he had to pause to compose himself.
"It's hard," he said. "We lost to Prairie last year at state, three years ago before state (in a sectional semifinal) and now we've lost to them again. "It's hard. It took a lot of effort to get here.
"They're a really great school. They've got a great coach, they've got great players and they pulled together really well. Our team pulled together as well as we could. I just wish the ball would have broken a different way a couple times, but it didn't.
"That's the way the ball bounces and it just didn't go our way."
