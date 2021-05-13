Boys soccer: Horlick returning to first state tournament since 2005

“He had a knee issue, but they didn’t want to do surgery, so he had physical therapy. I saw him at Walden when he came in to take his ACT and he was in a walking boot. I thought his season was over.

“The first time I put him on the field, he was on there for three minutes and he came limping off like he was an old man. But he’s young and, I would say a week and a half later, he rebounded. He was taking on defenders again and just putting fear in the other team every time he got the ball.”

Among those leading the defense are seniors Tony Pitrof, who was a second-team All-County player in 2019, and Colin Gayle. Pitrof was one of the key players on a Horlick team that went 11-5-1 in 2019, Irish’s first as coach.

“He’s only scored one high school goal, but as far as defending goes, as far as his brain goes, he’s just a great player,” Irish said.

Meanwhile, junior Adan Martinez has been steady at goalkeeper.

“He helps direct players on the field,” Irish said. “He’s smart with how he distributes the ball when he does get it. You just can’t win without a good goalie. You just can’t do it.”