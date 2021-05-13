Boys soccer: Horlick returning to first state tournament since 2005

Going on 20 years since the Horlick High School boys soccer team advanced to the WIAA Division 1 championship game, the Rebels are making a return engagement.
The circumstances are different this time, with the Rebels being one of 85 programs in the state that opted to play a spring alternate season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Horlick made the most of its chance, going 10-1-2 and advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2005.
The Rebels punched that ticket to Kewaskum High School, the site of this year’s tournament, with a 7-2 sectional championship victory over Beloit Memorial last Saturday in Beloit.
“I feel it’s a little bit of a vindication because I think this is where we would have ended up if we would have played in the fall,” said Horlick coach Galen Irish, a 2001 graduate of the school who was a three-year starter in soccer. “I had to put together a schedule in the first week and I haven’t really had my full team until I would say the last three games.
“So I think it just a testament to my players and their ability to persevere through all the stuff.”
A rock for the Rebels has been senior Jaden Skenandore, who leads the Rebels in scoring with 14 goals after earning second-team All-Racine County honors in 2019. Playing on a team that has dealt with injuries and inexperience (there are five freshmen among the 18 varsity players), Skenandore has sometimes carried the Rebels on his back.
“He’s just a guy who finishes,” Irish said. “He’s at the end of every cross, he’s got a fantastic left foot as well as right, he’s quick, he’s smart with the ball and, these last few years, he’s been our No. 1 scorer. I think that alone says what his abilities are.”
A major addition for the Rebels has been junior Israel Duran, who started this season in a walking boot. He has only appeared in three games going into the state tournament, but he performed well in the sectional championship game.
With the Rebels trailing 2-0 after the first 10 minutes, “he scored a big goal and it got everybody fired up,” Irish said. A healthy Duran will provide a strong complement to Skenandore as the Rebels seek to win their first state championship in boys soccer.
“He was a fantastic player as a freshman,” Irish said. “He started every game for (coach) Zeke (Gutierrez) and his sophomore year and most of this year, he just hasn’t gotten on the field.
“He had a knee issue, but they didn’t want to do surgery, so he had physical therapy. I saw him at Walden when he came in to take his ACT and he was in a walking boot. I thought his season was over.
“The first time I put him on the field, he was on there for three minutes and he came limping off like he was an old man. But he’s young and, I would say a week and a half later, he rebounded. He was taking on defenders again and just putting fear in the other team every time he got the ball.”
Among those leading the defense are seniors Tony Pitrof, who was a second-team All-County player in 2019, and Colin Gayle. Pitrof was one of the key players on a Horlick team that went 11-5-1 in 2019, Irish’s first as coach.
“He’s only scored one high school goal, but as far as defending goes, as far as his brain goes, he’s just a great player,” Irish said.
Meanwhile, junior Adan Martinez has been steady at goalkeeper.
“He helps direct players on the field,” Irish said. “He’s smart with how he distributes the ball when he does get it. You just can’t win without a good goalie. You just can’t do it.”
Will this core be enough for Horlick to handle top-seeded Appleton North Saturday morning and reach the second state championship game in the program’s history?
Irish realizes the Rebels will be strongly tested.
“They’re going to control the ball,” he said. “It looks like they have a forward who’s a standout player. It looks like they play a similar style to us. They play three in the back.
“And I don’t have a deep bench. We have five freshmen on the bench. We didn’t have a JV this year because I didn’t get enough players out, so I have to go with my top 13 guys and hope they can get two games in in one day.”
Park coach Cameron Pope certainly feels Horlick has earned the right to be considered a serious contender.
“We only played them once, but once was enough as far as I was concerned,” Pope said. “They’re young, but they’re very talented. They’re coached very well by Galen Irish and he always has them playing to the best of their ability, which is the hallmark of a great coach.
Speaking of Skenandore, Pope said. “He’s made a reputation for himself through his hard work. Rarely do you see talented athletes as effective off the ball as they are on the ball. As Skenandore’s one of those individuals where you have to account for him regardless where he is on the field.”