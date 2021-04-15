Boys soccer: Case, Horlick play to scoreless tie

The Case and Horlick high school boys soccer teams weren’t going to play each other again during this abbreviated WIAA Alternate Fall season schedule.

But a scoreless tie will mean another meeting.

The Eagles and Rebels each had their chances to score, but the defenses and goalkeepers ruled the day in a 0-0 match on Levonian Field at Horlick.

Case coach Gregg Anderle said both teams had their chances, but no one could convert.

“We had the advantage in possession, but they were more dangerous on counterattacks,” Anderle said. “(Horlick) missed an open net with less than a minute left, but it went over the top (of the net).”

Anderle said everyone on the field for the Eagles (1-2-1) made a significant contribution, especially Mike Cabaltera, Brett Stark and Michael Hernandez. Goalkeeper Chase Werner made six saves.

“Everybody played their roles and everybody stepped up,” Anderle said. “We’re getting better, but we just have to finish."

"We're going to have a rematch," Anderle added. "We can't leave it this way."