Perhaps the third time’s the charm for Connor Brown.
The Union Grove High School senior improved from a tie for 34th two years ago to a tie for 11th last year in Division 1 at the WIAA State Boys Golf Championships.
With all that state experience, can Brown have a medal put around his neck this June?
We’ll have a couple months to see how that works out, but Brown will certainly be looking for his third straight trip to state for the Broncos.
Brown, the reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year, is one of five first- or second-team All-Racine County returnees this season. Pushing him will be his senior teammate Nate Koch, a second-team All-County player.
Another player to watch in the Southern Lakes Conference is Waterford’s Josh Koszarek, whose father, Paul, a top local amateur player in his own right, takes over the Wolverines’ coaching duties from Mike Harmeling.
In Racine, Case has no seniors on varsity, but returns two solid players in second-team selection Brayden Lopiccolo and Zak LaVassor. Horlick counters with Zach Romano, a sectional qualifier last year, and Connor Vertz.
Among private schools, St. Catherine’s returns second-team selection Grant Wininger, a Division 2 sectional qualifier last year, while Catholic Central, Prairie and defending Metro Classic Conference champion Racine Lutheran lost key players to graduation.
Here’s a look at the 10 county teams:
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE
Case Eagles
COACH: Jerry Kupper, 15th year.
LAST SEASON: Second in SEC, first at WIAA Division 1 Case Regional, fourth at Franklin Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Junior — Zak LaVassor. Sophomore — Brayden Lopiccolo.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The graduation losses of first-team All-County selection Zach Shawhan and state qualifier Josh Weber were a big blow to the Eagles, but the two letterwinners are capable players, Kupper said. There are just three seniors in the entire Case program.
“Our success will be determined by how fast our young Eagles adjust to playing at the varsity level,” Kupper said.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Darrell Perry, fifth year.
LAST SEASON: Sixth in SEC, sixth at WIAA Division 1 Case Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Zach Romano. Juniors — Connor Vertz, Matt Barrientez, Ben Adams.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Led by Romano, a three-year letterwinner and two-time sectional qualifier, and Vertz, the Rebels feel they can compete for the SEC title. Last year’s scoring averages of the four letterwinners were within 2.5 strokes of each other.
“Franklin is always the team to beat in the SEC, so it will take an outstanding effort to knock them off,” Perry said. “All players have worked hard on their games this summer. As long as we play to our potential, we will be up toward the top (of the SEC).”
Park Panthers
COACH: Pete Leslie, 15th year.
LAST SEASON: Seventh in SEC, seventh at WIAA Division 1 Case Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNER: Senior — Kevin Leslie.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Panthers lost second-team All-County selection Ryan Fodor to graduation and have struggled to get players to come out for golf this spring. There are just three players in the program — four-year varsity player Kevin Leslie, junior Matt Lesperance and freshman Alex Hutchinson.
“Individual accomplishments and growth will be the tone for the year,” Pete Leslie said.
SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE
Burlington Demons
COACH: Nick Schilleman, second year
LAST SEASON: Eighth in SLC, eighth at WIAA Division 1 Badger Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Justin Sondej. Junior — Brian Fremgen.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Demons are young, with nine freshmen in the program. One of them showing early promise, Schilleman said, is Nathan Fremgen. Another newcomer, senior Greg Lois, shot a 103 at the first SLC Major Meet of the season Tuesday and could be a factor.
“The freshmen are looking good,” Schilleman said. “We are hoping to shoot under 400 this year and looking for some wins.”
Union Grove Broncos
COACH: Eric Swanson, 17th year.
LAST SEASON: Fourth in SLC, fifth at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Connor Brown, Nate Koch, Sam Beyer.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With Brown and Koch at the top of the lineup, the Broncos have a chance to compete for a conference title, Swanson said. Brown continues to solidify his game and Koch has continued to improve after a strong finish last year. Beyer has also worked on his game and freshman Simon Graham should contribute.
“Our goal is to compete for a conference championship, which will be tough, but attainable,” Swanson said.
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Paul Koszarek, first year (replaces Mike Harmeling).
LAST SEASON: Fifth in SLC, seventh at WIAA Division 1 Waukesha South Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Logan Adams, Zach Weis. Junior — Josh Koszarek.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Josh Koszarek had a solid sophomore season, lowering his scoring average nearly two strokes, qualifying for sectionals for a second straight year and earning first-team All-County and All-SEC honors. Adams and Weis will help and three other newcomers are showing potential.
“We hope is to contend for one of the top three spots in conference and next year, contend for conference championship,” Paul Koszarek said.
METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE
Catholic Central Hilltoppers
COACH: Matthew DeLorme, 12th year.
LAST SEASON: Seventh in MCC, sixth at WIAA Division 3 Catholic Central Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jack Clifford, Doug Januszewski, Luke Sassano.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Sassano was a sectional qualifier last year and he and his fellow seniors are three-year varsity players. Sophomore Giacomo Ricci and freshmen Elinor Decker and Zoe Sassano are showing some promise, DeLorme said, and he expects the seniors to be strong leaders.
“We look to start rebuilding around our freshmen and sophomores with the help of our senior leadership,” DeLorme said.
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Kevin Will, 29th year.
LAST SEASON: Second in MCC, second at WIAA Division 3 Catholic Central Regional, ninth at Central Wisconsin Christian Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors — Jake Reynolds, Forrest Cookman. Junior — Cooper Siudak.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The graduation loss of Brian Eitel, a first-team All-County selection and three-year Prairie standout, will be tough to overcome, but Reynolds and Cookman are providing good leadership and will keep the Hawks competitive in the tough MCC, Will said.
“We have several players in competition for the remaining varsity spots,” Will said. “Who fills those spots could be very fluid as we develop players of all ages.”
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Bob Harris, first year (replaces Josh Kratochvil).
LAST SEASON: Won MCC title, fourth at WIAA Division 3 Catholic Central Regional, sixth at Central Wisconsin Christian Sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Junior — David Voss. Sophomore — Scooter Molbeck.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Crusaders won the MCC title for the first time last year, but lost three players to graduation, including All-County second-team pick Jack Manna. Harris said the team’s focus this year is developing the skills of three new players.
“I feel that we will be close to matching last year’s performance,” Harris said.
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Dave Arkenberg, fifth year.
LAST SEASON: Fourth in MCC, fifth at WIAA Division 2 St. Catherine’s Regional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior — Grant Wininger. Juniors — Vinnie Ruffalo, Lee Schatzman, Traykiese Gillentine.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Wininger, a first-team All-MCC and second-team All-County selection, leads a team that is otherwise in flux. Senior Jackson Bandkowski and sophomore Jacob Tarwid round out the varsity rotation.
“The teams success will be determined by the development of the supporting cast,” Arkenberg said.
