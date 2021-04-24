Boys golf: County teams have solid performances

The Union Grove, Waterford and Burlington boys golf teams played competitive high school golf for the first time in two years Saturday and didn’t seem to miss a beat.
The Broncos and Wolverines each had one player finish in the top 10 and the three teams finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 12-team Comet Invitational at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan.
Union Grove totaled 353 and was led by Zeb Braun, who tied for seventh at 82 with Nolan Ahler of Elkhorn and finished eighth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Jacob Brown shot an 85 to finish in the top 15.
Brown is the younger brother of former Broncos standout Connor Brown and the son of Charlie Brown, a three-time Wisconsin PGA Player of the Year and WPGA Player of the Decade for 2000-2009.
“For our first meet (in two years), it wasn’t too bad,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “We have a lot of new faces.”
Brogan Finnegan led Waterford with an 84, winning the tiebreaker with Owen Multer of Kohler to finish ninth. Logen Hoshauer added an 87 for the Wolverines, who were just three shots behind the Broncos at 356.
Burlington, which totaled 360, was led by Ryan Gonzalez with an 86 and Owen Kramer with an 89.
Beloit Memorial won the tournament with 317 and Daniel Romano of Clinton was the medalist with a 71.
CRUSADER INVITATIONAL: Racine Lutheran held its own against bigger schools, finishing eighth in the 16-team Crusader Invitational hosted by Waukesha Catholic Memorial at The Broadlands Golf Club in North Prairie.
The Crusaders, a Division 3 team, totaled 342 and did it with just the minimum four players. They finished ahead of Division 1 teams Kettle Moraine (ninth, 349), Westosha Central (10th, 353), Oconomowoc (11th, 355) and Waukesha West (12th, 359). Hartland Arrowhead won the tournament with 300.
Brady Wilks led Lutheran’s all-senior lineup by finishing fourth with a 37-37—74. He was one shot short of finishing in a four-way tie for the top spot with Nick Amtmann and Andrew Fickel of Arrowhead, and Peter Hoeppner of Waukesha North, who all shot 73s.
Scooter Molbeck shot an 80 and Riley Gall shot an 85 for Lutheran. TJ Christensen shot a 61 on the front nine, but came back strong with a 42 on the back nine to finish at 103.
“Overall, we had great play for the first tournament back since the 2019 season,” new Crusaders coach Joe Woodward said. “We played with some of the best teams in Wisconsin today and we are proud of our results.
“We have room for improvement, but we are comfortable knowing that we are on pace to be one of the top ranked teams in WIAA Division 3 this season.”