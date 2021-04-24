Boys golf: County teams have solid performances

The Union Grove, Waterford and Burlington boys golf teams played competitive high school golf for the first time in two years Saturday and didn’t seem to miss a beat.

The Broncos and Wolverines each had one player finish in the top 10 and the three teams finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 12-team Comet Invitational at Delbrook Golf Club in Delavan.

Union Grove totaled 353 and was led by Zeb Braun, who tied for seventh at 82 with Nolan Ahler of Elkhorn and finished eighth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Jacob Brown shot an 85 to finish in the top 15.

Brown is the younger brother of former Broncos standout Connor Brown and the son of Charlie Brown, a three-time Wisconsin PGA Player of the Year and WPGA Player of the Decade for 2000-2009.

“For our first meet (in two years), it wasn’t too bad,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “We have a lot of new faces.”

Brogan Finnegan led Waterford with an 84, winning the tiebreaker with Owen Multer of Kohler to finish ninth. Logen Hoshauer added an 87 for the Wolverines, who were just three shots behind the Broncos at 356.

Burlington, which totaled 360, was led by Ryan Gonzalez with an 86 and Owen Kramer with an 89.