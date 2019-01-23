Azaan McCray swung himself around a pommel horse apparatus as he carried out a strenuous routine at gymnastics practice in the summer of 2016 when he felt searing pain in both wrists.
McCray, who had been competing in gymnastics for the first 13 years of his life at the Racine Gymnastics Center, feared the worst.
Both his wrists were broken and he was in a state of shock.
“It was really tough,” said McCray, now 15 years old. “I had been working so hard to get where I was and to have both of my wrists break, it was the worst feeling in the world.”
For most kids McCray’s age, it would have been easy to quit and be pessimistic about a horrible situation. But not this Case High School freshman. The former Level 8 gymnast decided he would take his athletic ability to a new a sport: diving.
“When he was in fifth grade, his teacher, Becky Arndt, mentioned diving to us as another sport Azaan would be really good at,” McCray’s mother Zahra said. “Once he broke both of his wrists, (Azaan) said that he wanted to give diving a chance and we supported him all the way.”
That support included Azaan’s father, Kevin McCray, a St. Catherine’s graduate who drives his son 45 minutes each way to the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer one to three times a week.
“My parents' support means the world to me,” McCray said. “Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. They push me to new limits and I couldn’t be more thankful.”
At Schroeder, McCray found two coaches that have helped unlock his potential. Todd Hill, who has coached the UW-Milwaukee diving team for 15 years, and Dallas O’Haver, a former diver at UW-Whitewater and Park High School, worked with McCray for hours, helping him perfect the art.
Now McCray says that he and O’Haver have a friendly competition amongst themselves.
“Whenever I see his record on the board at Park, I smile to myself,” McCray chuckled. “My goal is to eventually beat Dallas’ record and with a lot of hard work, I think I can do it.”
O'Haver's six-dive personal best is 249.6 and McCray's personal best is 234.75.
When McCray enrolled at Case at the start of the 2018-19 school year, Eagles’ diving coach Jackie Turner reached out to him immediately to see if he would dive for the team.
Turner, a former diver and coach at Kenosha Indian Trail, was speechless when she saw McCray attempt his first dive.
“All I thought to myself was, ‘This kid is going to be great,’ ” Turner said. “He’s got all the skills you need to be a good diver, he handles criticism really well and the craziest thing about all of this is he’s just a freshman.
“You would think the nerves would get to him going up against some of these incredibly talented upperclassmen, but he shows no nerves or signs of weakness.”
Turner believes that McCray has a chance to be better than the best diver she’s ever coached, Ricky Bradley, a Case diver who placed second at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in 2011 with a score of 455.5.
“I think about how great Ricky was and how he developed over his career at Case,” Turner said. “And then I think about where Azaan is right now; it’s unbelievable what he is doing.”
And he's been doing a lot. McCray’s best score came at the Bulldog Invitational in Cedarburg on Jan. 6, a 445.90 that is less than 10 points off of Bradley’s second-place score at state.
So how did McCray go from what he considered a low point in his life, to dominating the competition in diving so quickly?
Focus, determination and support.
McCray focused on other activities he liked to do, such as playing the Suzuki violin, building with Legos and schoolwork. He was determined to find something else he wanted to do. With the support of his two sisters, Inaara and Raimee, and his parents, McCray found diving.
“My sisters are at basically every meet and it’s awesome to see them cheering me on from the stands when I’m on the diving board,” McCray said. “They are two of my biggest cheerleaders.”
McCray’s other cheerleader is his coach Turner, who he describes as a tireless worker.
“She never takes a break,” McCray said. “She’s always looking out for my best interest and she believes in me.”
Despite McCray being a freshman, the straight-A student has already chosen a career path. He wants to study history and law in college, and, if given the opportunity, wants to dive at the next level.
If he accomplishes that, McCray would have come a tremendously long way from that brutal summer day in 2016 when he hurt his wrists. He has persevered and is on track to be one of the top divers in the state as a freshman.
“Hard work goes a long way,” McCray said. “When I’m at these big meets, I focus on myself and tune out all the other noise. That’s what I had to do when I broke my wrists. I focused on myself and everything turned out just fine.”
