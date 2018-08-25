While some top-quality talent has graduated from the scene, Racine County boys cross country teams are ready to re-load this season.
At Case, the Eagles hope a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers will lead to a special season. Park will experience some growing pains with a young and inexperienced team, while Horlick will need its younger runners to step up after losing standout seniors.
In the Southern Lakes Conference, Burlington hopes All-Racine County first team selection Kyle DeRosier can go out with a bang after making state last year, while Union Grove will try to build off of a strong 2017. Waterford will look towards the future after graduating six of their top runners.
In the Metro Classic Conference, Prairie hopes senior Vincent Guardiola can match his 2017 season, when he qualified for state and was an All-Conference performer.
Southeast Conference
Case Eagles
COACH: Dan Jarrett, eighth season.
LAST SEASON: Second in SEC, third at Division 1 Kenosha Bradford sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors—Milo Altamirano, Adam Davis, Mike Stapleman, Mike Vranak. Juniors—Aaron Petersen, Becker.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: After missing qualifying for the state meet by three points last season, the Eagles are eager and hungry this season. Seniors Altamirano and Stapleman—both All-County second-team selections last season—look to lead the team.
“This group has bought into the process and, even though we might not be as talented after graduating Justin Norris and Taylor Schneider last year, we have a type of team that can be special,” Jarrett said.
Horlick Rebels
COACH: Josh Slamka, 12th season.
LAST SEASON: Sixth in SEC, 10th at Division 1 Bradford sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Seniors—Ethan Gregare, Mason Sett. Juniors—John Shields, Conner Vertz.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: After losing multiple seniors to graduation, including Tyler Buckley-Hunter and Josh Kaestner, the Rebels will look towards the youth to step up. Shields was an All-County honorable mention pick last season.
Park Panthers
COACH: Glenn Schultz, 29th season.
LAST SEASON: Eighth in SEC, 11th at Division 1 Bradford sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Cameron Marshall. Sophomores—Jordan Beggs, Cullen Krogh.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Panthers are young and inexperienced, but Schultz is optimistic and believes the team has plenty of talent to compete. Beggs and Krogh both ran well in the sectionals and look to build off of that, Schultz said.
Southern Lakes Conference
Burlington Demons
CO-COACHES: Nick Brooks and Matt Nie, second season.
LAST SEASON: Fifth in SLC, ninth at Division 1 Arrowhead sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Kyle DeRosier. Junior—Joel Fisher. Sophomores—Quinn Adamek, Kodi Krueger, Ben Ewald.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: DeRosier finished 82nd at the Division 1 state meet last season (17:03.31) and hopes make another run at a state appearance. He also was an All-County first teamer. Adamek was an honorable mention selection. “We have many new faces for varsity this year, but they’re ready to show that they can keep up with the competition,” Brooks said.
Union Grove Broncos
CO-COACHES: Mike Mikula, 24th season, and Tammy Vasquez, seventh season.
LAST SEASON: Sixth in SLC, 10th at Division 1 Arrowhead sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Drew Voge. Juniors—Tommy Bretl, Kevin Hall. Sophomores—Luke Bowers, Marcus Johnson, Hunter Reich.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Broncos expect to build off strong performances from last season. The program also has seen an increase in participants, which should help, Mikula said. Hall was an All-County first team selection, while Voge and Johnson were honorable mentions.
Waterford Wolverines
COACH: Nate Schreiber, 18th season.
LAST SEASON: First in SLC, fifth at Division 1 Arrowhead sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Ian Williams. Juniors—Dan Pankowski, Hunter Karpinski. Sophomore—Connor Zach.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Wolverines won the SLC met last season, but lose six of their eight top runners. Now, younger runners must fill some big shoes. Schreiber said. Williams was an All-County second teamer.
“We have a talented top three in Ian, Dan and Hunter, but it’s going to come down to developing the depth behind them. I’m excited to see how the next level of athletes step up,” he said.
Metro Classic Conference
Catholic Central Hilltoppers
COACH: Rick Koceja, second season.
LAST SEASON: Incomplete team.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Juniors—Sam Henderson, Conall Lynch.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Hilltoppers are still short on numbers, but have experienced runners in Henderson—an All-County honorable mention—and Lynch.
Prairie Hawks
COACH: Jim Larsen, 19th season.
LAST SEASON: Second in MCC, 4th at Division 3 Lake Country Lutheran sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Senior—Vincent Guardiola. Junior—Peter Vanko.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: After placing 68th in the Division 3 state meet in 17:57.14, Guardiola looks to be even better this season. He was an All-County second team selection and All-MCC first teamer, The Hawks also will look for some younger runners and newcomers to contribute this year.
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
COACH: Paul Tuskowski, second season.
LAST SEASON: Seventh in MCC, 13th at Division 3 Lake Country Lutheran sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: Sophomores—Luke Schmierer, Joseph Schmierer, Jonathan Rosborough.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: This is the second season the Crusaders have had a team. Tuskowski said he is excited to see how much the returning runners have grown since last year. The trio of returning letterwinners in the Schmierers and Rosborough give the team a solid core. Joseph Schmierer was an All-County honorable mention.
St. Catherine’s Angels
COACH: Tom Scheller, 45th season.
LAST SEASON: Fifth in MCC, 14th at Division 2 Deerfield sectional.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS: None.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With no upperclassmen returning this season, it will be up to the freshmen runners to develop and improve enough to be competitive as a group in October, Scheller said.
