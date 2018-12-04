The Case High School boys basketball team is young, but apparently wise beyond its years.
The Eagles didn’t panic when they trailed 38-31 at halftime and fell behind by as many as 12 points, rallying behind freshman Terryon Brumby, sophomore JaKobe Thompson and an aggressive defense for a 78-69 nonconference victory at Case.
Burlington led 59-47 with about 10 minutes left, then Brumby led the rally, helping Case (2-0) outscore the Demons (2-2) 31-10 the rest of the way.
“Terryon took over the game in the second half,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “He had five 3s, four in the second half, and played outstanding defense (four steals, six rebounds).”
Berce said another key player was 6-foot-7 freshman Amari Jedkins, who came off the bench and had four points and six rebounds.
Senior Cody Sardin and juniors Logan Schmidtmann and JayVian Farr played “outstanding defensive,” Berce said, and Sardin had 10 points and five rebounds.
Thompson was his usual self, scoring 18 points, grabbing a team-high seven rebounds and passing out several assists.
“In the second half, he started to be more aggressive,” Berce said of Thompson. “They played a lot of 2-3 zone and he created shots for his teammates.”
Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said his team was able to answer every time the Eagles got close, except during the final stretch.
“We had the lead three-fourths of the game,” Berezowitz said, “but at the seven-minute mark, we caved a little bit.
“We answered every one of their runs except the last one.”
Senior Trey Krause led the Demons with 26 points (five 3-pointers), Trent Turzenski had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Joey Berezowitz added 12 points.
Case 78, Burlington 69
BURLINGTON (2-2)
Muhollon 0 0-0 0, Krause 6 9-10 26, Berezowitz 3 4-4 12, Strommen 0 0-0 0, Klug 0 0-0 0, Safar 3 2-2 9, O'Laughlin 0 0-0 0, Runkel 2 5-6 9, Turzenski 5 5-6 16, Swantz 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 25-30 69.
CASE (2-0)
Rankins 0 0-0 0, Farr 4 0-1 8, Schmidtmann 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 0-0 3, Thompson 8 1-3 17, Duffie 0 0-2 0, Sardin 4 2-2 10, Casey 0 0-0 0, Brumby 9 3-4 26, Fugiasco 2 0-0 4, Gilliam 1 1-3 3, Jedkins 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 7-15 78.
Halftime—Burlington 38, Case 31. 3-point goals—Krause 5, Berezowitz 2, Safar, Turzenski, Wright, Thompson, Brumby 5. Total fouls—Burlington 23, Case 26. Fouled out—Safar. Rebounds—Burlington 35 (Turzenski 12), Case 33 (Thompson 7).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 65, RACINE LUTHERAN 58: The Hilltoppers followed their game plan to a tee, playing unselfishly and with intensity, for a Metro Classic Conference victory at Burlington.
Catholic Central (2-1, 2-0 MCC) and Lutheran (1-1, 0-1 MCC), playing in its MCC opener, traded baskets in the first half, but the Hilltoppers managed to take a 38-32 lead at halftime.
In the second half, the Crusaders took a 52-48 lead with about six minutes left, but Catholic Central battled back and outscored Lutheran 17-6 over the last five minutes.
“Sticking to the game plan gave us the best opportunity against Racine Lutheran, and our nine guys executed it perfectly,” Hilltoppers coach Kyle Scott said. “We have limited numbers, but this is probably the deepest team I’ve coached here in terms of talent, from No. 1 through the bench. These are extremely unselfish kids and they play for each other.”
Junior Sam Henderson was a big factor for Catholic Central. The player Scott called his “junkyard dog” was all over the place, scoring seven points, grabbing 10 rebounds (four offensive) and passing out two assists.
Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said the Hilltoppers were more aggressive on the boards and finished with 38 rebounds, 15 on the offensive glass.
“We gave up way too many second chances,” Christensen said. “We couldn’t make a basket when we needed to (over the last five minutes).
“They outplayed us, bottom line.”
Chas Miles led the Hilltoppers with 16 points, including 2 for 2 3-point shooting. Bennett Wright (12 points) and Bennett Robson (11) combined to shoot 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Brady Wilks led the Crusaders with 18 points, with Jackson Woodward adding 13 and Elijah Solis 12 points and seven rebounds.
Catholic Central 65, Racine Lutheran 58
LUTHERAN (1-1)
Woodward 6 0-0 13, Kraus 3 0-0 7, Wilks 9 0-1 18, Solis 4 4-7 12, Wilson 3 0-3 6, Molbeck 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 4-11 58.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL (2-1)
Henderson 3 1-3 7, Doerflinger 2 3-5 8, McCourt 1 0-0 3, Pum 3 1-4 8, Muellenbach 0 0-0 0, Nevin 0 0-0 0, Miles 6 2-2 16, Wright 4 4-6 12, Robson 4 3-3 11. Totals 23 14-23 65.
Halftime—Catholic Central 38, Lutheran 32. 3-point goals—Robson 5, Doerflinger, McCourt, Pum, Miles 2, Wooward, Kraus. Total fouls—Lutheran 18, Catholic Central 16. Fouled out—Wilson. Rebounds—Lutheran 21 (Solis 7), Catholic Central 38 (Henderson 10).
INDIAN TRAIL 55, UNION GROVE 47: The Broncos came up just short in a nonconference game at Kenosha.
The Broncos (0-3) trailed 27-22 at halftime, but came back and tied the game at 46-46 late in the second half, but some late turnovers allowed Indian Trail (3-1) to pull away in the final minutes.
“I am very proud of how the boys battled back and overcame some adversity, but the late turnovers hurt us down the stretch,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
Nate Koch led the way with 17 points, shooting 6 for 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds (four offensive).
Arlind Zemaj led the Hawks with 21 points.
Indian Trail 55, Union Grove 47
UNION GROVE (0-3)
Domagalski 2 0-0 6, Koch 6 2-3 17, Hilarides 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Long 2 2-4 6, Hansel 1 2-2 5, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Rampulla 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-9 47.
INDIAN TRAIL
Suber 3 0-0 8, Zemaj 6 3-3 19, Stargell 2 3-4 8, Bradford 2 0-3 4, Freeman 3 0-0 6, Bishop 5 0-0 10. Totals 216-10 55.
Halftime—Indian Trail 27, Union Grove 22. 3-point goals—Suber 2, Zemaj 4, Stargell, Domagalski 2, Koch 3, Hansel. Total fouls—Union Grove 14, Indian Trail 14.
