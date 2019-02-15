MOUNT PLEASANT — The slumping Case High School boys basketball team needed something Friday night. JaKobe Thompson gave it to the Eagles in a big way.
The sophomore guard followed up his miss with the game-winning shot as time expired to give the Eagles a 60-59 Southeast Conference victory over Kenosha Bradford in Case’s fieldhouse.
“This means a lot,” Thompson said. “We lost the last couple of games and we’re just trying to pick it up for the playoffs.”
The Eagles’ slump was actually more serious than that. A team that was 10-4 on Jan. 21 entered Friday’s game with three straight losses and four in their last five. What’s more, Case (12-8, 6-6 SEC) had beaten Bradford 92-55 Jan. 11 at Kenosha.
But Bradford (6-15, 3-10 SEC) was a different team for the rematch and so was Case. The Eagles took a 45-35 lead after Sentreal Gilliam made two free throws with 11:02 left, but the Red Devils kept scrapping and took a 59-56 on two free throws by Da’Quantae Sawyer with 1:09 to play.
Gilliam pulled the Eagles to within 59-58 with a power move to the basket with just under a minute to play. After Bradford’s Jalen Carlini missed the front end of a bonus with 28 seconds left, Case was in position to pull off a salvage job.
Case coach Jake Berce called a final timeout with 4.3 seconds left. The plan was to get the ball into the hands of Thompson, who leads Case in scoring with a 20.3 average, and that’s what happened.
Cody Sardin made the inbounds pass to Thompson, who used a screen from Mylin Duffie and drove to the left side of the basket. His shot was off the mark, but he grabbed his own rebound and put up the winning shot as time expired.
“I saw (the miss) right away,” said Thompson, who shared scoring honors with Gilliam with 15 points. “I just tried to grab it before anyone else could grab it and put it up as fast as I could.”
In doing so, Thompson not only spared the Eagles from a confidence-busting loss, he delivered something they can build on when the playoffs start later this month.
“We needed that a lot,” Gilliam said. “For the past few games, we didn’t have enough energy. We had been falling off as a team, but we knew we were going to get it back for the playoffs. Now, our season has just started.”
Berce, who had been concerned about the Eagles’ defense recently, was pleased with what he saw Friday night.
“We played a lot better defense tonight than we have the last three games,” he said.
And then there was the 6-foot-2 Gilliam, who grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with his 15 points. The junior was an important presence against Bradford’s 2-3 zone, which it played for about three-quarters of the game.
He was able to clog up the middle and kick it out to teammates for shots. His most important shot came with his clutch basket to pull the Eagles within 59-58 in the last minute.
Bradford’s Jalen Carlino missed the front end of a bonus after getting fouled by Duffie with 28 seconds left. And the stage was set for Thompson’s last-second heroics.
“Whenever he’s in the game against a zone, he always plays the middle,” Berce said of Gilliam. “He’s really good at finding space and then catching and finding open guys as well as getting his own post game going.
“In the middle of a zone, he really makes a big impact in a game.”
And then there was Duffie, a senior who did not play last season. Earning a starting spot Friday night, Duffie contributed eight points and a team-high seven assists.
“The last five games, he’s stepped up and played a huge role on our team,” Berce said. “He’s been a leader and he leads with his defense. His intensity and effort is outstanding and the guys want to follow that lead.”
