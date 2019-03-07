This was supposed to be a matchup of epic proportions.
The teams that were separated by four points combined in their first two meetings this season had a totally different feel in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal rubber match on Thursday night at Prairie’s Johnson Athletic Center.
Greendale Martin Luther’s student section was raucous, the Spartans were ready, and St. Catherine’s apparently wasn’t.
The Spartans (22-3) opened the game with a 14-2 run, fueled by senior guard Trequan Carrington, and went on to win 78-68.
“We were a little disappointed with the location of this game,” Martin Luther coach Paul Wollersheim said. “The one thing I told our administrators was we need to do whatever we have to do to get as many people as we can down here. We had a great student section tonight and it was an awesome atmosphere to play in.”
Despite the early hole, the Angels clawed back. Senior forward Quinn Cafferty played a big part in getting St. Catherine’s back into the game. He scored two contested fade-away jumpers on the baseline and then powered into the lane for a three-point play.
Cafferty had seven points at the break and the Angels trailed just 32-26 at halftime.
“This was two really good teams getting after one another tonight,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “This is what the kids play for, competitive postseason basketball.”
The Angels (21-4), ranked No. 2 among Division 3 teams in the Associated Press poll, cut the deficit to 32-29 to open the second half. Tyrese Hunter drove to the lane, made the basket and was fouled.
But that was as close as St. Catherine’s got to the Spartans the rest of the night. Martin Luther, ranked No. 5 by the state poll, staved off every run the Angels made, in large part because of Carrington. The senior guard finished with a game-high 25 points and made 10 of his 12 free throws. Martin Luther iced the game from the free throw line and hit 23 of 30 overall.
“I felt like St. Catherine’s tried their best to pack it in on us,” Carrington said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without the contributions of my teammates; they were all great tonight.”
On top of Carrington’s 25, the Spartans had three other players in double figures. Ace Evans scored 19, while Xzavier Jones and Shaun Harrison each added 10.
During the regular season, the Spartans beat the Angels 78-75 on Dec. 8 and lost to St. Catherine’s 60-59 in overtime on Feb. 26.
“We watched a lot of film on them and studied up on our loss from the last time we played them,” Carrington said. “This was personal for us. We’ve got a big group of seniors and none of us wanted to go home tonight.”
For the Angels, Hunter scored a team-high 19 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists. Cafferty finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. The Angels made just 6 of 18 3-point attempts and had 13 turnovers.
Cafferty played his last game for the Angels on Thursday. He described his time on the basketball team as the best four years of his life.
“It’s hard to see it come to an end,” Cafferty said. “I can’t say enough about the program and everyone in it.”
Martin Luther will play Beloit Turner in the sectional finals on Saturday at Evansville. Turner defeated Edgerton 57-53 in its sectional semifinal on Thursday.
“The biggest thing for us moving forward is taking care of our bodies,” Carrington said. “Tonight was a battle physically and we just have to get ready to do it all over again Saturday.”
Added Wollersheim, “This was a loaded bottom region we had. Our focus is now on Beloit Turner and we want to punch our ticket to state.”
For Bennett, there was no disgrace in playing tough and losing to the these Spartans.
“Our guys fight, I’ll take our guys against anybody,” Bennett said. “If Martin Luther shoots like that, it’s tough for any team to beat them. We were fortunate enough to get them one of the times we played them this season.”
