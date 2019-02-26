Good shooting and great defense helped the Union Grove High School boys basketball team win its first playoff game on Tuesday night.
Nate Koch scored 22 points on 7 of 9 shooting and a pressing defense proved effective as the Broncos defeated Fort Atkinson 56-34 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Union Grove.
Union Grove (9-14) used a full-court press for most of the game, according to Broncos coach Dave Pettit, and got eight steals because of it.
“Our defense was very good tonight and this was just a steady game from start to finish for us,” Pettit said. “I thought Nate shot the ball well tonight and Sam (Rampulla) had a couple of key blocks down the stretch.”
Rampulla scored four points and grabbed 16 rebounds.
The Broncos shot 52 percent from the field, making 21 of 40 shots and 5 of 13 3-pointers.
Fort Atkinson (3-20) was led by Carson Baker, who scored 11 points.
No. 7 seed Union Grove will play at No. 2 seed East Troy (20-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional semifinals.
“Anything can happen in the playoffs,” Pettit said. “I’ve got confidence in our group and my goal is to come away with a win on Friday.”
WATERFORD 53, MILTON 48: Willie Ketterhagen scored a team-high 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists to help the Wolverines win a Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Waterford.
Ketterhagen scored seven points during the Wolverines’ 9-0 run to start the game. The Red Hawks (4-19) answered and tied the game at 11-11. The Wolverines led 23-22 at halftime.
In the second half, junior guard Cameron Glembin picked up where Ketterhagen left off, scoring eight of his 10 points.
The game remained tight throughout the second half and got as close as 44-42, said Waterford coach Paul Charapata. Junior guard Hunter Karpinski scored the final seven points for the Wolverines. He finished with nine points.
The Wolverines (7-16) have won five of their last seven games and play at No. 1 seed Westosha Central (21-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s good for the program,” Charapata said. “We had a strong home crowd. We have a lot of young players here, too. It’s good for them to get to experience games like this one.”
BURLINGTON 65, DELAVAN-DARIEN 34: In a Division 2 regional quarterfinal at Burlington, Dylan Runkel scored a game-high 18 points and had six rebounds as the Demons defeated their Southern Lakes Conference rival for a third time this season.
The Demons (12-11) beat the Comets (0-23) twice in the regular season, 60-42 on Dec. 21 at Delavan and 67-33 on Feb. 15 at Burlington.
On Tuesday, the Demons took a commanding 29-16 halftime lead. That was followed by a 36-point second half, which pushed them through to a regional semifinal against No. 3 seed Elkhorn (19-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We got off to a real good start offensively,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We were able to play consistent tonight.”
Sophomore guard Joey Berezowitz added 15 points, while senior Trey Krause scored his 12 points from a game-high four 3-pointers. Senior Trent Turzenski grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 63, STOCKBRIDGE 45: The Hilltoppers made 7 of 12 3-pointers in the first half and rolled to a Division 5 regional quarterfinal win at Burlington.
Junior Brandon Pum scored a team-high 20 points, while junior Bennett Wright scored 14 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out eight assists. Wright also shot 10 of 10 from the free throw line.
“Any playoff win is a good win,” said Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott. “Bennett was sensational for us and his near triple-double was a great accomplishment for him.”
Noah Hermann led the Indians (11-11) with a team-high 20 points.
Catholic Central (10-13), the No. 6 seed, will play at No. 3 Hilbert (17-6) at 7 p.m. Friday.
