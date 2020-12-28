Boys basketball: Union Grove can't find range in 61-43 loss to Fort Atkinson

The Union Grove High School boys basketball team found out on Monday afternoon that life on the road can be hard.

The Broncos shot 32 percent from the floor and got to the free throw line only four times in a 61-43 nonconference loss at Fort Atkinson.

Union Grove (3-5) struggled with Fort Atkinson's physical defense, said coach Dave Pettit, as the Blackhawks improved to 3-0.

"We had a hard time hitting our shots," Pettit said. "I credit their defense. They were very physical and we didn't have an easy shots."

The Broncos trailed 23-16 at halftime, but still couldn't find the range in the second half. In the game, Union Grove made 8 of 21 three-pointers and shot 27 percent on their two-point attempts.

"We moved the ball well, but we couldn't get to the rim," Pettit said. "It's hard to win when you make only 27 percent of your twos."

Maguire Delagrave led the Broncos with 12 points, while Alex Johnson added nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0