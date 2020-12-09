Boys basketball: St. Catherine's struggles in victory

It was the 28th consecutive victory for the St. Catherine's High School boys basketball team over two seasons. But by no means was it pretty.

Just ask St. Catherine's coach Nick Bennett.

While the Angels (3-0) defeated Catholic Memorial 56-52 in a nonconference game Wednesday night in Waukesha, they went just 1 for 15 from 3-point range and 11 for 20 from the free-throw line.

The All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee each had 17 points and seven rebounds. But Bennett made it clear that something is missing from the Angels' overall performance.

"It wasn't a pretty night of basketball for the Angels," Bennett said. "Part of it is on me. We weren't ready from the tip. It's the second game in a row when we didn't come out with a lot of readiness. That's on me and that's on our staff to get our guys ready.

"We have to get rid of trying to outshoot our opponents."

Bennett said the Angels are still trying to establish an identity without graduated starters Elijah Lambert and Elijah Sabala. Bennett considers Lambert to have been the finest defensive player in the state last season.