Boys basketball: St. Catherine's reportedly hires Ryan Thompson as head coach

Ryan Thompson has reportedly been hired as the boys basketball coach at St. Catherine's High School.
Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook tweeted Tuesday that the longtime assistant coach to Bob Letsch at St. Catherine's got the job. Thompson was an assistant last season to Jason Atanasoff at Prairie, which advanced to the WIAA Division 4 championship game in March.
St. Catherine's athletic director Tyson Tlachac, who was hired in July, declined to reveal the new coach's identity when reached Tuesday afternoon. But he did say the position has been filled.
"We have made an offer, an offer has been accepted and we hope to make an announcement later this week," he said.
The new hire will replace Nick Bennett, who was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year in Wisconsin after leading the Angels to the Division 3 championship. Bennett, who had a five-year record of 106-20 as St. Catherine's coach, announced July 7 that he was stepping down because of personal reasons.
St. Catherine's next coach will become only the fifth man to lead St. Catherine's program since John McGuire was hired prior to the 1951-52 season.
McGuire coached the Angels from 1951-62 and from 1965-79. The others have been Jim Kersten (1962-65), Bob Letsch (1979-2016) and Bennett.
Thompson, a 1994 Case graduate, was a longtime junior varsity coach under Letsch. After Letsch retired, Thompson became an assistant to Justin Hullum at Milwaukee Riverside before joining Atanasoff's staff at Prairie last season.
Hullum was hired in April to replace the retired Jeff Christensen as Racine Lutheran's coach.
Thompson, who specializes in defense, also has coached AAU basketball for several years.
St. Catherine's went 53-1 the last two seasons. They won the state championship in March one year after the COVID-19 pandemic ended their season when they were 25-0.
All five starters from last year's team have graduated, including All-State guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee.