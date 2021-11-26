Boys basketball: St. Catherine's opens title defense with victory

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team had a major turnover of its roster this year following its WIAA Division 3 state championship season.

The ones coming back haven’t missed a step.

Domonic Pitts scored a game-high 22 points, Davion Thomas-Kumpula added 17 points and newcomer Terrion Barnes had 13 as the Angels opened their season by beating New Berlin West 66-56 Friday at the Bulldog Shootout at West Allis Central.

After graduating two players who went to NCAA Division I programs and one that went to Division III, and the resignation of state Coach of the Year Nick Bennett, St. Catherine’s is in a rebuilding mode under first-year coach Ryan Thompson.

Friday’s result was a good first step.

“We had some good, some bad and some ugly moments,” Thompson said. “It was a good overall team win and a credit to the assistant coaches and staff getting the team prepared to compete in their first game of the new season.”

Thompson said the game was close for the first five minutes, but the Angels took the lead for good after that. They led 39-26 at halftime and every available player got some playing time.

“Overall, we feel good about the progress the team has made from day one,” Thompson said. “We had seven players score and everyone helped us get the job done.”

St. Catherine’s was especially impressive at the free-throw line, going 22 of 27 (81%). The Angels were 19 of 43 (45%) from the field.

“We really did a nice job pacing the game for the most part and to go 22 of 27 at the free throw line certainly is a big plus,” Thompson said.

The three top scorers, all juniors, were impressive. Pitts was 12 of 12 at the foul line and Thomas-Kumpula, who missed most of last year with an injury, was 7 of 10.

Another junior, KingGolden Brooks, came off the bench and contributed four points.

“He gave us a nice boost off the bench,” Thompson said. “He played with a lot of energy.”

PRAIRIE 78, MARINETTE 60: The Hawks, who suffered the ultimate heartbreak in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game in March, started another state run Friday with a nonconference season-opening victory at the Johnson Athletic Center in Wind Point.

Prairie, which lost to Oshkosh Lourdes 43-41 at the buzzer in the title game, led the Marines by as many as 14 points in the first half before they rallied to get with 38-36 at halftime.

Needless to say, Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff was less than pleased.

“We unfortunately lost some intensity and allowed them right back in the game,” Atanasoff said. “Halftime wasn’t pleasant.

“They were challenged to pick it up defensively and to build the lead back up to double digits by the 12-minute mark and keep it there, and they did a good job of meeting that challenge.”

Seniors Asanjai Hunter and Arjun Kumar each had 17 points — Kumar had 15 in the second half — and junior Ashe Oglesby had 16 points for Prairie before missing the final six minutes with a minor injury, Atanasoff said. Sophomore Ben Fiegel had 10 points coming off the bench.

Kumar (nine) and Oglesby (eight) combined for 17 rebounds and senior Jayce Jaramillo had six assists.

“It was a typical first game,” Atanasoff said. “We did some good things for certain, but we have just a ton to work on, on both ends of the floor.”

VERONA 79, CASE 74: The Eagles, playing in their season opener, built up a double-digit lead midway through the second half, but saw it slip away in their loss at the Bulldog Shootout Friday at West Allis Central.

The game was tied 31-31 at halftime, then Case broke the game open and led 60-48 with about eight minutes left. After that, everything seemed to fall apart, Eagles coach Jake Berce said.

“We got out in transition and we were forcing them to take tough shots in the first 10 minutes,” Berce said. “We were playing good basketball.

“Then down the stretch, we were forcing shots and we had a lot of defensive lapses and gave up some open 3s. You give up open 3s on one end and are forcing quick shots on the other end, that’s the recipe for blowing a 12-point lead.”

He called time out twice to try and calm his guys down and it worked for a short time before they went back to the same type of play.

“We have to be more disciplined.”

Case still led 74-69 with 1:20 left, then the Wildcats scored the final 10 points of the game. Verona’s Andrew Murphy made a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left, the Eagles missed a shot and Gavin Farrell followed with a 3 to put the Wildcats up for good at 75-74.

The Eagles, who played just one home game last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, were ranked in the top 10 among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll and Berce is confident they will bounce back.

“It will take a little time, but I have confidence in this group,” Berce said.

Junior guard Adrian “Kobe” Bryant made five 3-pointers and led Case with 23 points. Senior guard Terryon Brumby had 12 points, senior forward Amari Jedkins had 11, senior guard David Stapleman had 10 and sophomore guard Termarion Brumby, Terryon’s brother, had nine points in his varsity debut.

Murphy led the Wildcats with 28 points and Farrell had 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0