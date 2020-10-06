Boys basketball: St. Catherine's McGee commits to UW-Green Bay

"I think the biggest thing with Kam is he's the extra coach on the floor," Busey said. "He has the ability to organize and get his teammates in the right spots.

"And he's super stronger. I don't know if you've seen him recently, but he's certainly put on more body mass. And he's worked on his shooting. He had one stretch during the summer where I think he missed two free throws out of 30 — something silly like that. He had back-to-back games where he was 9 for 9 from the line."

He'll be playing at Green Bay for Will Ryan, who was hired to replace Linc Darner as the program's head coach this season. Ryan's father, Bo, was the longtime coach at Wisconsin who led the Badgers to the 2015 NCAA championship game.

"Honestly, I jelled pretty well with the coaching staff," McGee said. "I talked to some people around the area and they had nothing but good things to say about the school and the program.

"And a couple of my guys (Cade Meyer and Brayden Dailey of the Wisconsin Playground Club AAU team) committed there and I feel we could have a good chemistry and build something nice there."

Speaking of Will Ryan, McGee said, "Me and him and real good conversations. I really like how we just bonded together right away."

McGee, who is entering his third year as a starter, and Hunter led St. Catherine's to a 25-0 record last season. The Angels were one victory away from advancing to the WIAA Division 3 Tournament in Madison when the season was cancelled March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

