Boys basketball: St. Catherine's guard Hunter narrows his college list to 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For an idea of what it’s like to be one of the most heavily-recruited high school basketball players in the state, consider this story about Tyrese Hunter:

Hunter, who was recently hired as a cashier at the Walmart Supercenter on Durand Avenue, was ringing up customers one day when someone recognized who he was.

“One day, a girl asked me who was and I just said, ‘Yeah, I’m Tyrese,’ and stuff like that,” the senior-to-be at St. Catherine’s High School said. “Then about five minutes later, she came back in with her family. The whole family wanted to take pictures.

“And then there was a little girl behind in the line who was actually too scared to ask for a picture. So when they asked for a picture, she got her picture, too.”

Welcome to the world of Tyrese Hunter, who doesn’t even turn 17 until Aug. 11 and just received his driver’s license at the end of March. That was about two weeks after the 25-0 Angels saw their season end — along with every other high school program in the state — by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while this is a year that might be remembered as when a virus stopped pretty much everything, Hunter’s days remain full.