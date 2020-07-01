Boys basketball: St. Catherine's guard Hunter narrows his college list to 10

For an idea of what it’s like to be one of the most heavily-recruited high school basketball players in the state, consider this story about Tyrese Hunter:
Hunter, who was recently hired as a cashier at the Walmart Supercenter on Durand Avenue, was ringing up customers one day when someone recognized who he was.
“One day, a girl asked me who was and I just said, ‘Yeah, I’m Tyrese,’ and stuff like that,” the senior-to-be at St. Catherine’s High School said. “Then about five minutes later, she came back in with her family. The whole family wanted to take pictures.
“And then there was a little girl behind in the line who was actually too scared to ask for a picture. So when they asked for a picture, she got her picture, too.”
Welcome to the world of Tyrese Hunter, who doesn’t even turn 17 until Aug. 11 and just received his driver’s license at the end of March. That was about two weeks after the 25-0 Angels saw their season end — along with every other high school program in the state — by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But while this is a year that might be remembered as when a virus stopped pretty much everything, Hunter’s days remain full.
One of the most heavily-recruited basketball players in Racine County history has been spending time since the season ended March 12 sifting through offers from major Division I programs. He hopes to make his decision by late October or early November, but in the meantime he at least has narrowed his choices to a 10.
While Hunter isn’t ruling out any other programs entering the picture in the next four months, his list is: Marquette, Florida, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Georgia, Arizona State, Miami (Florida), UConn and Texas Tech.
In the most recent NCAA championship game played to date, Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 on April 8, 2019. Virginia is coached by Tony Bennett, whose first cousin, Nick Bennett, is Hunter’s coach at St. Catherine’s.
Is the prospect of making such a big decision weighing heavily on Hunter? Not at all.
“I can’t say it’s been difficult,” he said. “I’m actually turning my dream into reality, so I’m just really enjoying the process. Sometimes it gets frustrating because you really don’t know which school you want to go to and then there’s building relationships with coaches.
“But I wouldn’t say it’s difficult. I’m just enjoying it.”
Meanwhile, the personable Hunter is also enjoying being a local celebrity. It isn’t uncommon for kids to ask for a photograph or an autograph while working at Walmart.
“People ask me questions about how stuff is going and I really enjoy the conversations I get every day,” Hunter said. “I feel that’s why I really wanted this job, to be honest with you.”
And between his work shifts, Hunter is doing everything he can to become even better as a senior.
A typical day for him is getting out of bed at 5:30 a.m., working out for an hour at Grind Season, returning home to shower and then reporting to work at Walmart. He works the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays with a one-hour lunch break.
For lunch, Hunter will frequently stop at either Wendy’s, Firehouse Subs or Popeye’s.
After work, Hunter usually meets his brother and legal guardian, Brian (both of Hunter’s parents are deceased) at Razor Sharp Fitness to shoot baskets for about 90 minutes.
After relaxing at home for the rest of the evening, Hunter does it all over again the next. He earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors after leading St. Catherine’s to an unbeaten season, but he’s expecting so much more from himself as a senior.
“I’m getting active in AAU again,” he said. “We’re starting to practice again. I’m just staying in the gym. I’m getting better each and every day. I’m far, far, far away from my full potential, so I’m just getting started.”
Anything else, Tyrese?
“Come check me out at Walmart,” he said.
Undefeated And Driving For State
