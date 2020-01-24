Boys basketball: St. Catherine's remains at a high level

The way the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team is playing this season, it has a way of humbling even the best of programs.

Racine Lutheran was just the latest victim of the Angels’ relentless run through the Metro Classic Conference.

St. Catherine’s put on another dominant display Friday, taking a 46-18 lead at halftime and beating Lutheran 82-42 in an MCC game at St. Catherine’s.

The Angels (13-0, 8-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 unanimously in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, got the scoring started early and often and didn’t let up from there.

“They’re a very, very good team,” Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen said. “They’re tenacious on defense, they’re very quick on offense and we tried to compete with them, but they’re just a very good team.”

St. Catherine’s had a balanced scoring attack going with four players reaching double figures. Junior Jameer Barker led with 17 points and junior Tyrese Hunter had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and four steals. Junior Kamari McGee had 12 points and three assists, and junior Calvin Hunter had 11 points.