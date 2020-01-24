Boys basketball: St. Catherine's remains at a high level

The way the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team is playing this season, it has a way of humbling even the best of programs.
Racine Lutheran was just the latest victim of the Angels’ relentless run through the Metro Classic Conference.
St. Catherine’s put on another dominant display Friday, taking a 46-18 lead at halftime and beating Lutheran 82-42 in an MCC game at St. Catherine’s.
The Angels (13-0, 8-0 MCC), ranked No. 1 unanimously in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, got the scoring started early and often and didn’t let up from there.
“They’re a very, very good team,” Crusaders coach Jeff Christensen said. “They’re tenacious on defense, they’re very quick on offense and we tried to compete with them, but they’re just a very good team.”
St. Catherine’s had a balanced scoring attack going with four players reaching double figures. Junior Jameer Barker led with 17 points and junior Tyrese Hunter had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, along with four assists and four steals. Junior Kamari McGee had 12 points and three assists, and junior Calvin Hunter had 11 points.
“We were incredibly balanced on offense tonight, with everyone contributing and even some of our reserve players getting minutes,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We were able to get the game played at the pace we wanted and we had sound defense for most of the game.”
Bennett also praised Lutheran (5-6, 3-5) for its tenacity.
“They’re a good team,” Bennett said. “They always play tough and they can shoot the ball really well. Fortunately for us, we were able to get to them early and have them play catch-up the rest of the way.”
The Angels’ defense was also on its game as they held the Crusaders to nearly 20 points below their season scoring average (61.4 per game) and held them to 36 percent shooting from the field.
Lutheran was led by junior Brady Wilks with nine points and three assists, and juniors Scooter Molbeck and Nate Zawicki each had seven points and three rebounds.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 59, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 55: The Hilltoppers had a big lead at halftime, then held off a late Pacers rally to win a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
Catholic Central (10-3, 5-3 MCC) led 25-14 at halftime, but Shoreland (4-8, 1-7) got going in the second half, scoring 41 points to the Hilltoppers’ 34. But Catholic Central had enough to withstand the rally.
The Hilltoppers had four players score in double figures, led by Brandon Pum with 15 points despite shooting just 4 of 13 from the field. Bennett Wright had 13 points (6 of 6 at the free-throw line), Paul Nevin had 12 points and Chas Miles had 10. Catholic Central shot 38 percent (19 of 50) from the field.
Nevin also had 11 rebounds and Pum and Wright had three assists each for Catholic Central, which missed 10 free throws and had more turnovers (18) than Shoreland (12).
Sawyer Smith had 18 points, Brandon Freitag had 14 and Josh Edmundson had 11 for the Pacers, and Quentin Bolton had eight points and 15 rebounds.
MARTIN LUTHER 76, PRAIRIE 57: The Hawks played the Spartans even in the second half, but a rough first half was the deciding factor in Prairie’s Metro Classic Conference loss at Wind Point.
Prairie (7-5, 3-5 MCC) trailed 39-21 at halftime and Hawks coach Jason Atanasoff called halftime “not a pleasant 10 minutes for anyone involved.”
Prairie regained its fire in the second half, Atanasoff said, matching Martin Luther (10-3, 6-2), ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, with 36 points.
“That was on the verge of turning really ugly,” Atanasoff said of the first half. “I was pleased we showed some pride and heart in the second half at a time I truly feel was a critical moment going forward. They chose to fight rather than fold.”
Antuan Nesbitt led the Hawks with 24 points (18 in the second half), eight rebounds and six assists. Asanjai Hunter added 11 points and Ashe Oglesby had nine. Prairie struggled from 3-point range, going just 2 for 19; KJ Williams had both 3s.
Tie Burris had 24 points and Joey Immekus had 21 to lead the Spartans, who made 10 3-pointers.
BURLINGTON 67, BADGER 54: Joey Berezowitz scored a season-high 34 points, including eight 3-point baskets, as the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference game at Lake Geneva.
Berezowitz, a junior guard who has scored 25 points once and 24 points three times, carried the load for Burlington (6-8, 3-4 SLC) and was complemented by Dylan Minnich with 19 points and Peyton O’Laughlin with 10.
The Demons led 33-29 at halftime and gradually pulled away from the Badgers (1-12, 0-7).
Dylan Runkel had nine rebounds for Burlington, which also shot 27 free throws (making 20) compared to just eight (making four) for Badger.
Ty McGreevy led the Badgers with 20 points.
WATERFORD 60, DELAVAN-DARIEN 42: Hunter Karpinski continued his string of 20-point games Friday, scoring 20 to lead the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
It was Karpinski’s second straight 20-point game and his fourth with at least 20 in Waterford’s last six games, all victories. He began 2020 with a 32-point performance in a 66-60 nonconference victory over Greendale Jan. 3 and had 21 in a 75-69 SLC victory over Wilmot Jan. 10.
“He got in transition and had a nice game,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said.
Charapata said the game was closer than it looked. The Wolverines (9-4, 5-2 SLC) led 27-19 at halftime and didn’t break it open until midway through the second half.
“Give Delavan-Darien credit — it was a physical game,” Charapata said. “They kept it pretty close. We stretched it to 18 or 20 points at the six-minute mark, but it took a long time to get there.”
Karpinski raised his scoring average to 16.3 points per game. Cam Glembin, Waterford’s leading scorer (17.7 per game) finished with 10 points. Trevor Hancock, a 6-foot-4 forward, added nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds playing against a Comets front line that includes a rotation of four players at 6-5 or 6-6.
“Hancock had a really nice game,” Charapata said.
TREMPER 74, PARK 72: The Panthers suffered a tough loss in a back-and-forth Southeast Conference game at Park.
Park (2-12, 2-6 SEC) battled all night and played one of its best games of the season, coach Tray Allen said, but came up just short in the final seconds.
After Park’s Jaylyn Herrington made a 3-point shot to tie the game at 72-72 with five seconds left, the Panthers committed a foul that sent Jake Gross to the line. He made both free throws to give the Trojans the lead, and Park wasn’t able to answer.
"We played really well tonight and I feel we are really starting to turn a corner and are playing our best basketball of the season," Allen said.
Stevie Henderson led the Panthers with 22 points and Terry Gamble had 21.
Gross finished with 25 points for Tremper (10-4, 5-4).
ELKHORN 71, UNION GROVE 38: It was a rough night for the Broncos all the way around as they lost a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.
Union Grove (4-7, 2-4 SLC) struggled all night with the pressure from the Elks’ defense, which forced 18 turnovers and held the Broncos to 32 percent shooting from the field.
"It was a tough night for us their pressure gave us a lot of trouble and we just had a tough time fighting back from it," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
Kaden Pfeffer led the Broncos with 13 points, but no one else scored more than five points.
Devon Davey had 25 points and Jordan Johnson had 21 for Elkhorn (10-3, 6-1).