RACINE — One day a few years ago, a classroom of students erupted in laughter when a teacher slipped and fell to the floor.
Kamari McGee was one of the only students who didn’t laugh. And he was the only one who got up and helped that teacher get back up on her feet.
It was not too long ago when McGee approached one of his teachers and expressed concern about a classmate who was not performing well in her class.
“He came to me and said, ‘My friend is struggling. What can I do to help him?,’ “ said Rachel Burton-Grinde, a math teacher at St. Catherine’s High School. “And that’s the kind of kid he is. He’s polite, he is hard working and he takes initiative to make sure he understands things.
“He’s one of those students who I know that no matter what road he takes, he is going to be successful.”
The scouting report on McGee, a 6-foot sophomore guard for St. Catherine’s, is that he’s a tremendous on-ball defender who also has the ability to carry the Angels offensively when the situation calls for it.
He was at his best Saturday when St. Catherine’s defeated Delafield Northwestern St. John’s Military Academy 80-65 in a WIAA Division 3 regional championship game.
Not only did McGee have 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in this match-up of top-ranked teams, he limited St. John’s leading scorer Brandin Podziemski to six points — nearly 18 fewer than his average.
But McGee’s basketball prowess is usually secondary in conversations to the young man he is. That’s what people seem to most want to talk about when asked about McGee.
“Kam is remarkably mature,” Burton-Grinde said. “He is a leader, just naturally. Kamari stands out because you don’t see students like him every day.”
Said St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett: “He’s as good as those first impressions. That’s who he is behind the scenes. He’s a very positive leader, he’s a kid who will take time for everyone of the team, but more importantly, he’s a kid who will take time for everyone in the school.
“We have middle schoolers here and he’s one of those kids who will take time to talk to sixth-graders about their day and try to impact them. He’s very patient and very kind. His parents have had a big influence on him.”
Those parents, Cameron McGee and Michelle Steward, both graduated from Park in 2002. Cameron McGee, a two-year starter for Park’s basketball team, claims a lot of their only son’s goodness came from within.
“We tried to teach him to treat others like he would like to be treated,” Cameron said. “But as far as his leadership, that was just natural. That’s just in him. We hear about how he doesn’t follow crowds or anything. That will take him a long way in life, not following people.”
It certainly has carried him a long way already. McGee, who had a 3.7 grade-point average as a freshman, has elevated that to a 3.9 with a class load that includes chemistry, geometry, sophomore composition, Spanish II and Hebrew Scriptures.
Have McGee’s parents pressured him to maintain his high academic standing? Not at all.
“I want to get good grades myself so nobody has to tell me to get them up,” he said. “I want to make sure I go to college.
“My big dream is the NBA because I’m a basketball player, but if not, whatever I study in college, I would want to go further with that. I really don’t know what I want to study, yet, but whatever it is, I want to make sure I take it further in life.”
McGee’s all-in attitude is apparent on the basketball court, where he emerged into a starter this season after starting a handful of games as a freshman. He willingly takes on whatever role Bennett asks of him and is averaging 10.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals.
Those numbers might not be eye-popping. But ask Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff what he thinks of McGee as a basketball player.
“He is, in my mind and in our players’ minds, the best on-ball defender we face,” he said. “Typically, our guards can get by their guys and into the paint with no problem — unless Kamari McGee is guarding them.
“I think his offensive ability speaks for itself — he’s a great ballhandler, he leaps well, he’s a good passer, he can shoot the ‘3,’ but for me, his bread and butter is is on-ball defense. It’s just out-of-this-world good.”
And as with most other people who come into contact with McGee, Atanasoff is at least as impressed with him as a person.
“I got my first taste of AAU basketball last July,” he said. “It took me about two minutes into my first game coaching that team to look over to Joe Fallico, who runs the team, and say, ‘This is the best leader we’ve got.’
“He is just so encouraging, vocal with his teammates in a positive manner, always smiling ... when things aren’t going well, he’s the one clapping it up for the guys, he’s walking over during free throws to make suggestions ... I just grew very fond of him as a person. He’s a coach’s dream.”
McGee’s dream is for the Angels to advance to the WIAA State Tournament, which would be their first appearance in Madison since 2011. St. Catherine’s will have to win two sectional games, starting with Greendale Martin Luther Thursday, to get there.
“It would mean a lot to go to Madison,” McGee said. “But we’ve got to take it one game at a time and make sure we’re prepared for Martin Luther.”
McGee will certainly do his part.
“He’s an easy kid to coach,” Bennett said. “If you ask him to guard the best shooter or the best ballhandler, he’ll do it. If you tell him, ‘We need you to distribute,’ he’ll do it.
“He’s one of those kids you can get on, you can push and motivate, and he doesn’t take it to heart. He’s a kid who’s mature beyond his years. He gets it.”
