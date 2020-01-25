Boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter shines on and off court WITH VIDEO

Kids of that age are just starting to figure out who they are. How was Hunter supposed to figure anything out, let alone function, after that double whammy during such a vulnerable time in his life?

“Tyrese has had to adjust to life in ways that most kids shouldn’t,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “We’re talking about a kid who lost both of his parents by the time he was in eighth grade.

“I’m not trying to get philosophical here, but when life throws you that big of a curve ball early on, there really is a fork in the road you come to and you’ve got to decide how you’re going to handle this. If something like that happened to me, I don’t know how I would handle it.

“He’s a kid who took really challenging circumstances and he’s absolutely made the most of it. He’s a kid who has just embraced what life has given him and said, ‘This isn’t going to define me.’”

Instead, this is what defines Hunter: He insisted on attending class one day after losing his mother instead of mentally unraveling just to show how mentally strong he was. And on Nov. 29, 2016 — two days after his mother’s death — he wrote a paper for school with words he imagined his late mother saying to him.

“Dear Tyrese,