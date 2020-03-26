Boys basketball: St. Catherine's Hunter, McGee earn AP All-State honors

Take McGee’s 96 assists compared to only 17 turnovers, which illustrates how well he protected the ball. And Bennett usually gave McGee, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, one of the most challenging defensive assignments every game.

“I took my defense and making sure the ball was taken care of into consideration a lot,” McGee said. “I wanted to make sure we were getting good looks every time and I wanted to make sure we got stops when we needed them.

“I take pride in my defense. I feel I could lock up anybody. My coach put me out against the best player and my confidence was really high with my defense.”

Said Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen: “He’s just an absolute gritty defender and doesn’t care too much about his stats even though he’s a good offensive player. He’s a willing defender and wants to be great at it, which is hard for high school players to grasp. But he’s certainly grasped it.”

Did McGee have the offensive game to carry St. Catherine’s, if needed? Sure. But with Hunter around, McGee best helped the Angels with other contributions.