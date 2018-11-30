The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team honored its past in a big way on Friday night.
The Angels held a ceremony to re-dedicate the gymnasium to former coach John F. McGuire and dedicate the court to former coach Bob Letsch, the second winningest coach in Wisconsin state boys history.
And then, the current Angels team defeated Lake Mills 72-43 in a nonconference game.
“It was an exciting time for our guys,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “On top of it being our first game, we were able to play on a new court and come away with a win. It was a lot of fun tonight.”
It wasn’t all easy for the Angels (1-0). They led 35-22 at halftime before going on an 18-0 run to start the second half.
“We were still shaking off some of the cobwebs,” Bennett said. “We played hard and that’s all I can ask for.”
Kamari McGee led the Angels by scoring 21 points and he also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Tyrese Hunter added 16 points, three rebounds, an assist and three steals.
“We’re looking forward to our next game,” Bennett said. “Greendale Martin Luther is a top team this season and it’s going to be a battle.”
RACINE LUTHERAN 58, UNION GROVE 56: The Crusaders used a stingy man-to-man defense to spark a comeback victory in a nonconference game at Union Grove.
“We played very hard on defense and forced 15 steals,” Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen said. “If we put forth that effort each night, we will be pretty good.”
For the Crusaders (1-0), Elijah Solis had 16 points, while Brady Wilks scored 13 points and had seven steals.
The Broncos (0-2) held a five-point lead late, but Lutheran’s full-court press gave them some trouble down the stretch, said Broncos coach Dave Pettit.
“Their pressure really hurt us at the end of the game and we just couldn’t bounce back,” Pettit said.
Nate Koch had a team-high 13 points for Union Grove.
BURLINGTON 83, MILWAUKEE REAGAN 63: The Demons used a 49-point first half to win a nonconference game at Burlington.
The Demons (2-1) had five players score in double figures and four players made at least one 3-pointer.
Trent Turzenski scored 17 points, while Dylan Runkel and Joey Berezowitz each added 13.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 64, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 63: Bennett Wright made a free throw with three seconds remaining and the Hilltoppers won a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
“Offensively we were fine, defensively we were terrible,” Catholic Central Kyle Scott said. “But it was really good, early in a season, to win a game that was this tight. It’s what we expect conference play to be.”
Wright scored 15 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Brandon Pum had a game-high 19 points for the Hilltoppers (1-1, 1-0 MCC).
The Pacers were led by Joshua Edmundson, who scored a team-high 15 points.
GREENDALE 48, WATERFORD 39: The Wolverines could not overcome a poor shooting night in their nonconference loss at Greendale.
“We played very well to start defensively, but just could not make our shots and that put us in a hole,” Waterford coach Paul Charapata said.
The Wolverines’ shooting struggles continued into the second half as they scored just 18 points.
Willie Ketterhagen led Waterford (1-2) with 13 points.
NEW BERLIN WEST 59, HORLICK 50: Marquise Milton scored 26 points in the Rebels’ nonconference loss at Horlick.
Milton scored made four 3-pointers and made 2 of 4 free throws for the Rebels (0-1). Haden Sollman added nine points.
Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said his team did have some positives to build off.
“We overcame an early 9-0 deficit and battled back to a tie, but a late run from them really put us in a hole we could not crawl out of,” Treutelaar said.
