Boys basketball: St. Catherine's gets a scare, but holds on in overtime

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team was on the verge of having its 15-game winning streak ended by Greendale Martin Luther Friday night.
Fortunately, the Angels recovered in the nick of time.
Despite trailing nearly the entire game, St. Catherine’s, ranked No. 1 unanimously in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, tied the game in the final seconds, then were solid in overtime to beat the Spartans 60-56 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
With the Angels (16-0, 10-0 MCC) trailing 54-52 with four seconds remaining in regulation, Elijah Sabala made two free throws to send the game into overtime.
Kamari McGee got things started early in overtime with a layup in transition and free throws by Isaiah Dodd and Tyrese Hunter sealed the victory.
“They were leading the whole game and had an excellent game plan against us,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “They did a nice job of slowing down the pace of the game and working the paint, but our guys played really strongly down the stretch.”
Hunter led St. Catherine’s with 26 points, 19 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Jameer Barker had 10 points and McGee had nine.
The only other game in which the Angels trailed at halftime this season was against Stevens Point in the Sentry Classic on Dec. 27 at UW-Stevens Point. They were behind 29-27 before winning 79-68 in overtime. In that game, Hunter also had 19 of his 26 points in the second half and overtime.
In the last game against the Spartans (11-4, 7-3), ranked 10th in Division 3 in the AP poll, St. Catherine’s won 71-43 on Dec. 13.
“They’re a really good and well-coached basketball team, so anytime you can come away with a win you’re feeling great,” Bennett said. “Overall, it was just a really good high school basketball game. Two really strong teams battling it out on a Friday night with a great environment is always a lot of fun.”
Martin Luther was led by Joey Immekus with 19 points and 13 points each from Omovie Backstrom and Tre Burris.
PARK 63, HORLICK 49: The Panthers seem to have their crosstown rival’s number this season, winning Friday to sweep the season series from the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game at Horlick.
Park (4-12, 3-7 SEC) beat Horlick 60-58 in the teams’ first meeting on Dec. 13 at Park.
"It is always nice to get a win over a rival and in the way we did it I am very proud of how the boys played tonight," Park coach Tray Allen said.
After a tight first half in which the Panthers took a 28-26 halftime lead, they came out a little more aggressively in the second half.
"I felt in the second half we were a little more patient on offense, but also did a better job of attacking their zone and getting some easy baskets," Allen said.
Stevie Henderson led the Panthers with a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Terry Gamble had 20 points.
The Rebels (5-11, 2-7) had a rough night on offense, shooting just 30 percent from the field and committing 18 turnovers.
"We turned the ball over way too much and made a lot of fundamental errors that we need to correct," Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said.
Jeno Stacy led the Rebels with 15 points and Darrien Long had 11.
CASE 69, OAK CREEK 65: Even with the Knights making 13 three-pointers, the Eagles hung on to win their eighth game in a row in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
“It was a really hard fought game,” Case coach Jacob Berce said. “They were shooting lights-out and played some tough defense on us and made it a really good battle.
“We would go on runs where we’d go up 10 or 12 and they would cut it back down to four all throughout the game, so it was just a really great basketball game all-around.”
The Eagles (12-3, 8-2 SEC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Associated Press state poll, set the tone early with Logan Schmidtmann hitting five 3s in the first half. Both he and JaKobe Thompson finished the game with 17 points. Amari Jedkins and Nick Fugiasco each had nine points and JayVian Farr had eight.
“We set up some really good screens for Logan and he was knocking it down early,” Berce said. “He’s become a really confident shooter and he helped set the tone for us. The whole team did a great job on defense and even though they had 13 3s, most of them were contested.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Knights (8-8, 4-5) had five players score in double figures to account for all their scoring. Adam Bruins led Oak Creek with 16 points and Kael Stulo had 15.
BURLINGTON 55, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 49: The Demons used the strength of their outside shooting to upset the Southern Lakes Conference co-leader Friday at Burlington.
Burlington (8-8, 5-4 SLC) got out to a fast start in the first half, leading at halftime 25-18 over Westosha Central, which entered the game tied with Elkhorn for the conference lead. The Demons maintained that lead in the second half, thanks to 11 3-point baskets.
Joey Berezowitz led the Demons with 18 points and five 3-pointers, and Dylan Runkel had a double-double with 12 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.
For the Falcons (9-7, 7-2), Jack Rose had a game-high 21 points.
UNION GROVE 74, BADGER 59: The Broncos rode a hot shooting night as they defeated the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Union Grove.
The Broncos (6-7, 4-4 SLC) had the shooter’s touch going as they 14 3-point baskets.
"We had a great night shooting and also took care of the ball really well and limited our turnovers," Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said.
To go along with the hot shooting, the Broncos also had a well-balanced scoring attack with four players scoring in double figures.
Hayden Domagalski led the way with 15 points, all coming from beyond the arc. Noah Hilarides added 14 points and went 8 for 11 at the free-throw line, and Collin Long and Tyson Skalecki each had 12 points.
Ty McGreevy had a game-high 20 points for Badger (2-13, 1-8).
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 65, THOMAS MORE 46: The Hilltoppers broke open a close game in the second half to finish off the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Milwaukee.
Catholic Central (11-4, 6-4 MCC), which received votes in Division 5 in the Associated Press state poll, led 36-29 at halftime, but outscored Thomas More (1-13, 0-10) 29-17 in the second half.
The Hilltoppers had an efficient night shooting, going 25 of 57 (43 percent) from the field and 11 of 26 (42 percent) from 3-point range.
Bennett Wright, who played all but a minute and a half of the game, had a solid night for Catholic Central with 18 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field (4 of 5 from 3-point range) along with a team-high eight assists. Paul Nevin had 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds, Chas Miles had 10 points, David Doerflinger had nine points and Brandon Pum had nine points and five assists.
The Cavaliers were led by Micah Causey with 18 points.
DOMINICAN 79, PRAIRIE 56: The Hawks saw the state-ranked Knights take a big halftime lead in a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Whitefish Bay.
Prairie (9-6, 4-6 MCC) got out to a slow start and couldn’t keep up as Dominican (13-2, 9-1), ranked fourth in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, led 37-18 at halftime and kept up that pace despite strong effort from the Hawks.
“After playing even the first few minutes, we just couldn’t buy a basket in that first half,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “That’s a really good team and when long rebounds are leading to easy baskets, it can go south in a hurry.
“I tell you what though I love our group of boys. When faced at halftime with the option to fold or fight, they chose to fight.”
Freshman Ashe Oglesby led the Hawks with 22 points and eight rebounds and Jacob Fallico had 12 points. Antuan Nesbitt led the team with five assists along with contributing eight points and five rebounds.
Alex Antetokounmpo led the Knights with 34 points.
ELKHORN 83, WATERFORD 46: The Wolverines couldn’t slow down the surging Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Elkhorn.
Waterford (9-6, 5-4) was led by Gabe Riska with nine points and Hunter Karpinski and Jack Brekke had eight points each. Cam Glembin, the Wolverines’ leading scorer, was held to five points, almost 12 under his average.
Elkhorn (12-3, 8-1), which has won nine of its last 10 games, including eight straight SLC games, were led by Jordan Johnson with 35 points and Nick Brown with 20.