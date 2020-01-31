Boys basketball: St. Catherine's gets a scare, but holds on in overtime

The St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team was on the verge of having its 15-game winning streak ended by Greendale Martin Luther Friday night.

Fortunately, the Angels recovered in the nick of time.

Despite trailing nearly the entire game, St. Catherine’s, ranked No. 1 unanimously in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, tied the game in the final seconds, then were solid in overtime to beat the Spartans 60-56 in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

With the Angels (16-0, 10-0 MCC) trailing 54-52 with four seconds remaining in regulation, Elijah Sabala made two free throws to send the game into overtime.

Kamari McGee got things started early in overtime with a layup in transition and free throws by Isaiah Dodd and Tyrese Hunter sealed the victory.

“They were leading the whole game and had an excellent game plan against us,” St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett said. “They did a nice job of slowing down the pace of the game and working the paint, but our guys played really strongly down the stretch.”

Hunter led St. Catherine’s with 26 points, 19 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Jameer Barker had 10 points and McGee had nine.